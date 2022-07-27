Watch now: School training for Bloomington police focuses on active response

BLOOMINGTON — At the sound of gunshots and screams, a Bloomington police officer ran down the school hallway.

As he entered the classroom, he made an instant decision to start firing on the person holding a gun. The person shot back, hitting the tarp set up behind the the officer to catch the paint rounds.

This was just one scenario in training for active assailants that local law enforcement agencies took part in this month at Sheridan Elementary School.

The training, organized by the Law and Justice Commission Mobile Team Unit 8, put officers through scenarios based on previous mass shootings, said Bloomington School Resource Officer William McGonigle, who was one of the training instructors.

“As (new shootings) happen, we take these things that happen and make scenarios,” he said.

The officers, and volunteers who play the suspects, use paint-tipped rounds.

“It’s as live and as actual as you can get,” McGonigle said.

The volunteers are largely family and friends of the instructors. Having the volunteers helps add realism that makes the training more effective, said Bloomington police Sgt. Ty Carlton, another of the instructors.

“If we come into a room that’s just got a bunch of chairs in there, it makes it easy,” he said.

Ben Nguy was one of the volunteers. He has been coming for the past few years, and is now going into his sophomore year at Iowa State University.

“The first time I went, it was super fun,” he said.

The inside view of the training also helps him understand how police prepare to respond to active assailant situations. He enjoys the acting and see the officers in action but also said he recognizes that they are training for serious scenarios.

The volunteers are all told what to expect ahead of time, McGonigle said. During the school year, he talks to classes at Bloomington Junior High School about what to do in these sorts of situations and why it is important to run them. The students generally take these seriously, he said.

It is helpful to have SROs running these trainings, because they know the schools and the students, McGonigle said. Scott Day, the SRO at the Bloomington High School, was also an instructor with the training.

The trainings help patrol officers understand that they need to be the ones to respond. Every squad car is equipped with swipe cards to get into the school buildings, McGonigle said. Most also have long guns in the squad cars, and officers trained with both long guns and handguns in the scenarios. Sometimes they would use both, if the long gun malfunctioned or they ran out of rounds.

It is important to invite administrators to these trainings as well, McGonigle said. That helps make sure they know how police are going to be responding and what they need to do.

While 11 Bloomington officers took part in the training Wednesday, sessions last week had officers from other communities in McLean County and surrounding counties as well, McGonigle said. He likes keeping the trainings at between 10 and 14 officers.

Wednesday morning had officers learning in more of a classroom setting in Sheridan’s library. Topics included the history of mass shootings in the U.S., laws regarding police response and tactics they should use, Carlton said. One of the big points was to treat the incidents as an active threat, not like a barricaded suspect or hostage situation.

“It’s active, it’s fluid, we’ve got to go,” he said.

The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was top of mind for instructors and district staff. That school district's police chief has faced widespread criticism, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Patrol officers should expect to be responding right away if they are first on scene, McGonigle and Carlton said. They hope that running the training helps teach officers to respond correctly and be willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect innocent lives.

“We try to make sure that we don’t get complacent,” McGonigle said.

District 87 Superintendent David Mouser was also at the training. School safety is a top concern for families right now, he said.

“It’s a question I hear from parents; it’s on everybody’s minds right now,” Mouser said.