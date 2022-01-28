Watch now: Red Note fest brings new music to Illinois State campus

NORMAL — The Red Note New Music Festival is returning to Illinois State University next month, bringing together student and professional composers and performers to learn and celebrate music composition.

The organizers are glad to be back in person after doing an online festival last year, said ISU Associate Professor and Composer Carl Schimmel.

“It’s been a long time without that,” he said.

The event brings together student composers from across the country with professional composers and performers for workshops, performances and a composition competitions spread across a week. The composers include ISU composition faculty members, along with guest composers.

This year the guest composers are Missy Mazzoli and Bright Sheng. Sheng is on the faculty at the University of Michigan and Mazzoli was recently composer-in-residence at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Both are active composers and are prominent in the composing world today.

“Both of those composers write music that I think would appeal to a lot of people,” Schimmer said.

Mazzoli is looking forward to the opportunity to work with students from across the country and see what they are doing in composition and how she can help them, she said.

Festivals like these give students a chance to go beyond working with just a few different professors, or even just one professor, at their own university, she said.

“I think it’s really helpful to work with as many teachers as possible for young people coming up,” she said.

The students attending Red Note will include graduate students and undergraduates, from as far away as the East Coast and Texas. Their application process, done back in October, included submitting a piece they had composed. The students will have a chance at the festival to workshop their pieces with Sheng, Mazzoli and the ISU faculty.

Normally around 80 students apply for the workshop, Schimmel said. About one-tenth of the students are invited to attend.

Helping them with the workshop, and performing the pieces in public concerts each evening during the festival, will be two guest featured performers — h2 Saxophone Quartet and Hub New Music.

The festival is focused on new music, defined broadly as anything being composed today. University of Iowa graduate student Wenxin Li said she likes to include extended techniques in her pieces, which allow the instruments to create sounds beyond their normal function like multiphonics. She wrote her piece for h2, and had never written for saxophone quartet before.

“For saxophone quartet, I always think of energy and fun,” Li said.

Writing the piece for a festival gives her a chance to work on her piece alongside the performers, something that is not always possible.

“At festivals, we can go there and talk to the performers ... I feel this collaboration is the most important part of the festivals,” Li said.

Ben Rieke, an undergraduate composer at Indiana University, said he has been interested in composing since he was in high school.

“Composing is the thing I like doing more than anything else,” he said.

He enjoys composing and going beyond the conventions that have been established in the Western tradition. The past “dogmas” of music have been broken down, he said, allowing composers to explore and create their own parameters for music, even including notation.

Mazzoli likes writing music that builds on the classical tradition but uses the broader options available to composers today.

“It’s about having the most wide, expansive palette at your disposal,” she said.

The festival runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 and includes free concerts at 8 p.m. every night. Most of the performances are in Kemp Recital Hall, with the Feb. 10 performance at the Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. There will also be livestreams of the performances, linked at www.finearts.illinoisstate.edu/red-note.

The students’ pieces will be performed by the guest performers on Feb. 8. Rieke is looking forward to having the chance to work with the artists at the festival and to be invited to join them.

“It’s really encouraging to have your work noticed like this,” Rieke said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.