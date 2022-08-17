Watch now: Plenty of smiles, energy for Unit 5's first day of school

BLOOMINGTON — Students at Cedar Ridge Elementary School were eager to start their first day of school Wednesday morning.

Many waited at the door, some were dropped off by parents, others arrived on the bus; some were smiling, while others were sad. The first day of school is always a mix of emotions, as it means summer is over and homework assignments are back.

Cedar Ridge Principal Heather Rogers and McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle were there to greet students, making sure each one received a warm welcome before helping them get where they needed to be.

"I'm so excited to have all the kiddos back at Cedar Ridge," Rogers said. "The first day of school is all those smiles, the staff is energized; I get to greet the students and get to know them better. Cedar Ridge has been my home for 10 years and it's nice to come home every fall."

Rogers said the school had a great turnout for their Back to School Night on Tuesday, when students, families and staff were able to get know each other better. Students also had the opportunity to participate in several activities such as getting their nails or hair done, while families were able to pickup necessary supplies for the school year.

Cedar Ridge recently received a Walking Path/STEAM Lab as a dedication from State Farm, Sunset Rotary, Daybreak Rotary, Cedar Ridge Rocket Boosters and Platinum Plumbing, which students will be able to make use of this year. The Walking Path/STEAM Lab is an interactive learning walk located just outside the school.

"There's a level of excitement in the air on the first day of school that I think is hard to replicate. There's just a different level of energy that comes in those first few days," Weikle said. "I'm excited about a more typical year for everyone and I can't wait to get in classrooms and see all the great learning that's going to take place by our students."

Weikle added that the first day means different things for different students. For some, it's their first day of kindergarten, first day at a new school or it's their last first day in Unit 5.

This will be the last year for fifth grade student Jayce Smith, who was all smiles heading into school.

"I feel good," Smith said. "I'm actually excited about school this year."

Kindergartner Jude Alexander said he is happy about the first day of school and is most looking forward to science class.

Rogers also offered some advice for students for the 2022-23 school year.

"Enjoy your learning; any K-5 student should have a love of learning to set the course for the future," Rogers said. "We want to provide a safe place for students to do that."

Rogers said Cedar Ridge's theme this year is "kindness grows here," and she looks forward to growing kindness and community.

Thursday will be District 87's first day of school; community members should watch out for buses, children walking to school, and be prepared for heavier traffic flow.