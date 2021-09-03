Watch now: Olympic athlete brings experience back to ISU basketball

NORMAL — Illinois State University graduate student Jada Stinson traveled a lot this summer. It was part of her job description with the Puerto Rico National Women’s Basketball team and included traveling to Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stinson joined her ISU teammates on campus just a few days before classes started Aug. 16. The rest of them had been there since the end of July, but the lost time did not seem to bother Stinson.

“It’s a very family(-like), friendly environment,” she said.

The mix of the team, the coaches and the graduate program in criminal justice studies all helped bring Stinson to ISU.

"I chose ISU because it was a great fit for everything I wanted and needed," she said. "It had a graduate program that suited me, a family atmosphere and coaches that are going to help me grow on and off the court."

This is her first time on campus, as her time with the Puerto Rico team kept her from even visiting when she committed to attending ISU.

Stinson has played in three tournaments for the Puerto Rico national team. In March, she started in El Salvador for the Centrobasket tournament, which featured teams from Central America and the Caribbean. She was back in Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup tournament in June.

By late July, Stinson and her teammates were off to Tokyo.

This was Puerto Rico’s first time sending a women’s basketball team to the Olympics, according to the International Basketball Federation.

Stinson was the youngest on her team, but that did not mean she was moving the best on the court, she said. During the Centrobasket tournament, there was a player on the Dominican Republic team, Sugeiry Monsac, who was 40 years old, compared to Stinson’s 21. Several of Stinson's teammates are in their 30s and, inspired by their continued agility and speed, she said she wants to focus more on nutrition to help stay in shape.

Stinson acknowledged that she played a bigger role in the Centrobasket tournament than at the Olympics. International Basketball Federation stats show she played 4 minutes at the Olympics, across two of the team’s three games. She played in all four Puerto Rico games at the Centrobasket tournament, averaging over 20 minutes per game. She added 58 points for the team across the tournament, including 12 3-pointers.

She led her team in average points per game in that tournament, and Puerto Rico won all four games, including 40-plus-point leads against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Stinson also contributed to Puerto Rico's second-place finish in the 2021 AmeriCup tournament, which qualifies the team for the International Basketball Federation's World Cup.

While in Toyko, Stinson found herself having to balance being a player with running into famous international and WNBA players she looks up to.

“We’re all at the Olympics, but I’m still kind of a fan,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luckily everyone was very welcoming, she said, and the people were the highlight of her time in Tokyo.

“I made a lot of friends who hopefully stay for a lifetime,” Stinson said.

Seeing other cultures all connect at the Olympics was another highlight of Stinson’s time in Tokyo. At a shared game room, she and her teammates would find themselves playing board games with Brazilians or South Africans. She was surprised by the formality of some of the teams, like China’s representatives, who would walk two-by-two wherever they went, she said.

There is an Olympics tradition of exchanging pins, which gives athletes a chance to meet each other and socialize.

“That’s how I was able to branch out,” she said.

Stinson was not the only person at the Olympics with an ISU connections: 2012 graduate Aisha Praught Leer ran the 1,500-meter race for Jamaica, despite a knee injury days before she went to Tokyo. She took 13th in her heat.

Now, after a busy summer, Stinson has jumped right into practices with her ISU teammates. Practices are limited outside of the season, with just two full team practices a week until the season starts this winter. On a recent Monday morning, she was one of just two players actively practicing at a partial team session, as several other players had injuries.

From there, she was heading to weight training an hour after her court practice ended. She also had conditioning workouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All of that is still less than what she was doing with the Puerto Rico team. They had two practices a day, which sometimes went as late as 11 p.m., Stinson said. The work ethic of her teammates impressed her, including their dedication to off-the-court habits for staying in shape, like watching what they eat.

Despite having just been at the Olympics, Stinson said her focus right now is getting back into shape.

The quick turnaround from Puerto Rico to Europe to Japan to ISU is nothing new for Stinson. She comes from a military family and moved often while growing up.

“I’m a military kid, so I’ve learned how to adjust,” Stinson said.

Along with adjusting to a new team and new city, she also is adjusting to graduate school. At first, she thought having only three classes a semester would be a nice change from her busy undergraduate schedule. She completed her bachelor’s degree in three years, graduating from Arkansas State University with a criminal justice studies degree.

Now she has to adjust to three-hour-long classes and writing 20-page papers between those classes.

As she pursues a master’s in criminal justice studies, she still hopes to find a future in professional basketball. If that does not work out, or when she finds herself not moving as quickly as she wants to, she plans to go into criminal psychology.

Now, at least, she has some contacts in international basketball and can add "Olympian" to her resume.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.