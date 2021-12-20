 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

alert featured top story
GIVING BACK

Watch now: Olympia High senior gives back to homeless

  • 0

STANFORD — Later this week, Andrew Fishman will be bring a large delivery to the Salvation Army in Bloomington. He is planning to drop off a batch of donations collected by Olympia School District students as part of a drive he organized.

Fishman, an Olympia High School senior from Stanford, started organizing the drive about six weeks ago.

“Well, I wanted to do it last year, but I couldn’t" because of the pandemic, he said.

122121-blm-loc-1fishman

Olympia High School senior Andrew Fishman, 18, picks up donations for his Christmas gift bag drive on Monday. 

In October, Fishman felt he had an opportunity to get it going this year instead. He knew he would have to get things moving quickly, as he wanted it to be a sort of holiday event. His original plan had been to go around the county delivering bags of food and winter clothing to people experiencing homelessness in McLean County.

“After discussing with some staff at the school, that wasn’t really a safe option,” he said.

Instead, Fishman said he plans to deliver the donations to the Salvation Army, which has a homeless shelter and warming center which can serve around 120 people total. Fishman hopes to bring 120 bags to the charity, he said.

At Olympia High School, the donation drive has been turned into a competition between advisory classes, with different items being worth different amounts of points. Sweatshirts and sweatpants are 10 points, while some other items like socks, gloves or snacks are fewer.

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

“If I was homeless, I would appreciate of these things,” Fishman said.

The winning classroom will get a pizza party as a prize.

Some of the items, like hand warmers and hand sanitizer, are hard to buy enough of right now for it to make sense to put in bags, so Fishman plans to donate some of the items to the Salvation Army Corps to use as needed.

122121-blm-loc-2fishman

Olympia High School senior Andrew Fishman, 18, stacks donated blankets for the homeless at the Salvation Army on Monday. 

The district's other schools are also helping. The middle school brought over its donations before the end of the drive.

“The middle school came in and took care of like half of our goal,” Fishman said. “I really appreciated that, it made my day.”

Olympia High School business teacher Britta Langley is very proud of Fishman. She agreed to be the staff sponsor for the project, and has been holding the bags and boxes of donations in her classroom. Fishman is in her first hour personal finance class.

Watch now: High school bands march for top title at state championship in Normal

“It makes my heart happy,” she said about the drive.

Fishman’s afternoons this semester were spent at the Bloomington Area Career Center at the Bloomington High School campus. He had originally been interested in welding but ended up deciding on the culinary program. BACC starting winter break on Monday, so Fishman planned to use his afternoons for the donation drive.

122121-blm-loc-3fishman

Olympia High School senior Andrew Fishman, 18, packs up donated tooth paste and tooth brushes for the homeless at the Salvation Army, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

One thing that really stands out to Langley about Fishman’s plans is that he wants to hand the donations to the recipients personally. It is important for him to show them that someone cares about them on a personal level, she said.

Both Langley and Fishman thanked the other students and staff members at the district for their support. The high school has posters with the list of needed items and reminders about the drive have been the morning announcements for the past month or so, Fishman said.

“All of the teachers and administrators in the district have been amazingly supportive,” Langley said.

Connor Wood's 5 most memorable stories from 2021

Since I started at The Pantagraph in August, my stories only span the later part of this year. Still, stepping into this new beat has given me a chance to cover stories that will have long term impacts on education, from pre-K through PhDs, in Bloomington-Normal. These past four months have also introduced me to people whose stories I am honored to have had the chance to share, at least in part. I hope you enjoy reading.

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State University students, faculty and staff came together with Jelani Day's family and other mourners for a memorial service on Oct.…

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson was a protective service agent while in the Marine Corps, which led to him meeting, and protecting, many of the high ranking …

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Christmas comes early for 150 Unit 5 families

Watch now: Christmas comes early for 150 Unit 5 families

Around 150 families will be picking up gifts Saturday morning from Northpoint Elementary. The gifts were donated by McLean County Unit 5 staff and community members to help district families who might not be able to afford holiday gifts this year.

Heartland receives equity grant, approves levy

Heartland receives equity grant, approves levy

Heartland Community College will receive a $1 million grant to increase access to Heartland programs for people from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. The grant is aimed at getting participants with jobs that pay 30% more than a living wage.

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump says he received a COVID-19 booster shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News