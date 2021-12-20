Watch now: Olympia High senior gives back to homeless

STANFORD — Later this week, Andrew Fishman will be bring a large delivery to the Salvation Army in Bloomington. He is planning to drop off a batch of donations collected by Olympia School District students as part of a drive he organized.

Fishman, an Olympia High School senior from Stanford, started organizing the drive about six weeks ago.

“Well, I wanted to do it last year, but I couldn’t" because of the pandemic, he said.

In October, Fishman felt he had an opportunity to get it going this year instead. He knew he would have to get things moving quickly, as he wanted it to be a sort of holiday event. His original plan had been to go around the county delivering bags of food and winter clothing to people experiencing homelessness in McLean County.

“After discussing with some staff at the school, that wasn’t really a safe option,” he said.

Instead, Fishman said he plans to deliver the donations to the Salvation Army, which has a homeless shelter and warming center which can serve around 120 people total. Fishman hopes to bring 120 bags to the charity, he said.

At Olympia High School, the donation drive has been turned into a competition between advisory classes, with different items being worth different amounts of points. Sweatshirts and sweatpants are 10 points, while some other items like socks, gloves or snacks are fewer.

“If I was homeless, I would appreciate of these things,” Fishman said.

The winning classroom will get a pizza party as a prize.

Some of the items, like hand warmers and hand sanitizer, are hard to buy enough of right now for it to make sense to put in bags, so Fishman plans to donate some of the items to the Salvation Army Corps to use as needed.

The district's other schools are also helping. The middle school brought over its donations before the end of the drive.

“The middle school came in and took care of like half of our goal,” Fishman said. “I really appreciated that, it made my day.”

Olympia High School business teacher Britta Langley is very proud of Fishman. She agreed to be the staff sponsor for the project, and has been holding the bags and boxes of donations in her classroom. Fishman is in her first hour personal finance class.

“It makes my heart happy,” she said about the drive.

Fishman’s afternoons this semester were spent at the Bloomington Area Career Center at the Bloomington High School campus. He had originally been interested in welding but ended up deciding on the culinary program. BACC starting winter break on Monday, so Fishman planned to use his afternoons for the donation drive.

One thing that really stands out to Langley about Fishman’s plans is that he wants to hand the donations to the recipients personally. It is important for him to show them that someone cares about them on a personal level, she said.

Both Langley and Fishman thanked the other students and staff members at the district for their support. The high school has posters with the list of needed items and reminders about the drive have been the morning announcements for the past month or so, Fishman said.

“All of the teachers and administrators in the district have been amazingly supportive,” Langley said.

