Watch now: Normal West students tune in for jazz master class

NORMAL — Normal West High School band students had a chance to learn from a nationally recognized jazz group on Friday during an in-person master class with the Daniel Bennett Group.

Sophomores Adam Russell and Jonathan Ditch were in the first class Bennett’s group led. They were impressed by the cohesion the professionals had while playing together.

“They just have a connection to each other,” Russell said.

Bennett plays saxophone, flute and clarinet. He was joined by Kevin Hailey on bass and Koko Bermejo on drums and keyboard. Bermejo plays his instruments at the same time, using pedals and a hand for each.

The trio played some of their standard pieces for the students. While the group played, Bennett put the melody on pause for a bit to guide students through what the group was doing. He would clue them into key changes or the improvisational techniques being used.

Rhythm was a big focus for Bennett. He would ask students to identify time signatures, then guide them through what the musicians were doing to work with each other even when the rhythm was changing or one of the musicians would improvise with a different beat.

The drummer, and to a lesser extent the bassist, are the real drivers of the group, Bennett said. Bermejo agreed, showing the students how he could control not just the rhythm but the dynamics — which is the volume — the energy and even the style of music the group is playing.

While the rhythm section can seem repetitive or simple, it is really important that the musicians do it right, Hailey told the students.

“On the face of it, what we’re doing is incredibly simple, but you put a foot wrong and you’re dead,” he said.

The group tries to visit schools while touring, Bennett said. They had a show in Vernon Hills on Thursday and played in DeKalb later on Friday.

“We always try to build in some kind of educational clinic,” Bennett said.

Bennett does a lot of teaching, including out of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. There he teaches many students who are older than 50 years old, while also holding master classes and clinics with high schools and colleges. When musicians get playing, it can be hard to tell any difference between their ages, Bennett said.

“Once we start playing the music, students become part of our world,” he said.

He has noticed that high school students tend to be shy when the class starts, but he tries to engage with them and get them to start asking questions. Teenagers are really fun to teach, he said, and are always full of questions and less set in their ways than older students can be.

“I do think high school kids are open to learn, they are hungry, they ask questions, they’re just shy,” Bennett said.

The Daniel Bennett Group has played outdoors during the pandemic, even during the winter. Their latest album, "New York Nerve," came from that experience.

“'New York Nerve,' that was all conceived outdoors, under the heat lamps,” Bennett said.

His teaching moved online during the pandemic, so he is especially excited to work with students in person during this tour.

The pandemic also brought a lot of people back to instruments they had set aside years ago, he said. People were even contacting from other continents to ask for lessons on Skype. It feels like a cultural renaissance, he said.

“Everybody is so hungry to get back,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

