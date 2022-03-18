Watch now: Normal West students hear on-the-ground perspective on Ukraine

NORMAL — As the war in Ukraine continues, Normal West High School students had a chance to hear perspective on the conflict from two people who have been there and know others still living in Eastern Europe.

Glen Petersen, a Normal West social studies teacher, was deployed to Ukraine in June 2020 with the Illinois Army National Guard as part of a unit to help mentor Ukrainian troops at a combat training center. Casey Peterson, the fiancé of a Normal West teacher, was in the Peace Corps in Ukraine.

The war has had a direct impact on the civilians in Ukraine, as Russian attacks increasingly hit civilian infrastructure including hospitals and residences.

“The reality is the Russian forces aren’t using any restraint at all,” Petersen said.

Both men asked students to consider what they would do if they lived in Ukraine and had to leave their home in just minutes. Students said they would bring things like extra socks and books or toys for their younger siblings.

Some of the male students in the audience would not be able to leave the country, Peterson said. Ukraine has blocked men between 18 and 60 from leaving the country in case they are needed to fight.

“Those of you who have dads in their 50s, can you imagine them fighting?” Peterson asked.

Petersen highlighted the refugee crisis the war is creating, the largest in Europe since World War II. More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, mostly to Poland, according to U.N. estimates.

Petersen shared the story of one refugee, a woman with a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old, who fled across the border into Poland. It took the family seven days, Petersen said. The woman had once hoped to be able to buy a car and take her family on vacations.

“Now her only dream is to get to a safe place, a hot shower, some clean clothes,” he said.

One of the things his unit helped train Ukrainian service members in was using the Javelin system, a shoulder-mounted anti-tank weapon. It has become one of the main tools the U.S. is sending to Ukraine's military.

While in Ukraine, Petersen spent time at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, in the far west of the country near the border with Poland. The Center has become the target of attacks by Russia as the war escalates, and he shared a photo of the office building where he worked in flames.

Students asked the presenters why Russia was invading Ukraine. There has not really been a clear answer, Petersen said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made claims that Ukraine was a threat to Russia, as it sought to join NATO.

“Ukraine has never really done anything that was provocative,” Petersen said.

The true blame for the invasion lies with Putin and the system he has created that surrounds him with people who just agree, Peterson said.

“It’s one crazy person with zero checks and balances,” he said.

