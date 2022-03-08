Watch now: Normal Community senior receives full ride to Monmouth College

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONMOUTH — Monmouth College has announced a Normal Community High School senior will receive a full ride scholarship, as one of two of this year's Admiral's Scholars.

Carina Engst

Carina Engst is a National Honor Society member and runs track, including being part of the school's winning 4/400 relay team.  Along with covering tuition, the scholarship also provides $5,000 to pursue further academic enrichment and chances for mentorship.

Engst was also selected to be a Don Keift Scholar in the college's chemistry department, giving her a chance to participate in a summer research program, a press release from the college said. 

She plans to major in biochemistry before going to dental school. 

"All the faculty were so kind when I met with them and really showed that they had a strong passion for Monmouth College," she said in the press release.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

