Watch now: Normal Community senior receives full ride to Monmouth College

MONMOUTH — Monmouth College has announced a Normal Community High School senior will receive a full ride scholarship, as one of two of this year's Admiral's Scholars.

Engst was also selected to be a Don Keift Scholar in the college's chemistry department, giving her a chance to participate in a summer research program, a press release from the college said.

She plans to major in biochemistry before going to dental school.

"All the faculty were so kind when I met with them and really showed that they had a strong passion for Monmouth College," she said in the press release.

