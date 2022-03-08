Watch now: Normal Community senior receives full ride to Monmouth College

MONMOUTH — Monmouth College has announced a Normal Community High School senior will receive a full ride scholarship, as one of two of this year's Admiral's Scholars.
Carina Engst is a National Honor Society member and runs track, including being part of the school's winning 4/400 relay team. Along with covering tuition, the scholarship also provides $5,000 to pursue further academic enrichment and chances for mentorship.
Engst was also selected to be a Don Keift Scholar in the college's chemistry department, giving her a chance to participate in a summer research program, a press release from the college said.
She plans to major in biochemistry before going to dental school.
"All the faculty were so kind when I met with them and really showed that they had a strong passion for Monmouth College," she said in the press release.
Photos: Illinois State welcomes new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon
Secondary
Dominant
Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon talks to the media Monday
Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan introduces new basketball coach Ryan Pedon
030822-blm-loc-2pedon
030822-blm-loc-3pedon
030822-blm-loc-4pedon
030822-blm-loc-5pedon
030822-blm-loc-6pedon
030822-blm-loc-7pedon
030822-blm-loc-8pedon
030822-blm-loc-10pedon
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.