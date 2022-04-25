Watch now: Normal Community senior headed to SIUC on full ride

NORMAL — Marisa Schaafsma found a way to pursue her passion through Miller Park Zoo’s Junior Zookeeper program. She now plans to follow that path toward studying wildlife biology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, helped by a full-ride scholarship.

Schaafsma is one of 35 high school graduates selected for the Chancellor's Scholars Program, which covers tuition, room and board and mandatory fees. The program includes other opportunities as well, including community service opportunities, leadership training, study abroad and specific Chancellor's Scholars events.

“What I really enjoy about being a Chancellor's Scholar is it’s not just a scholarship, it’s a program,” Schaafsma said.

Schaafsma is a senior at Normal Community High School. She has spent her entire educational career in McLean County Unit 5, starting at Grove Elementary and then going to Chiddix Junior High before starting at Normal Community.

“I’ve had an extraordinary experience at Normal Community,” she said.

It was at Normal Community that she really felt she discovered her passion for science, she said. She is heavily involved with the arts, including helping with school musicals, playing alto saxophone and being in Art Club and the National Art Honor Society. She also works at Town and Country Animal Hospital.

The pandemic did make life more difficult, she said, as she had to adapt to learning online and then adapt back to in-person classes over the course of two years.

Bloomington-Normal has provided many chances for Schaafsma to explore her interests, said her mother, Melanie Fata. That has included the Children’s Discovery Museum, Kindermusik and the Junior Zookeepers program.

Schaafsma has been involved with the Junior Zookeepers program since she was in fifth grade. The program has given her the opportunity to start working with animals and even to visit Costa Rica. Experiencing a different culture and a place with such abundant biodiversity was a blessing to the teenager.

“It’s nothing like Illinois, that’s for sure,” she said.

The experience really helped to cement that she wants to study wildlife biology, she said.

Schaafsma chose SIUC largely because it has a strong wildlife biology program, she said. The proximity to Shawnee National Forest is a plus as well, especially for research opportunities. Carbondale is still somewhat close to home, making it easier to come back for visits.

“My family, my friends, my memories, they’re all here,” she said.

The scholarship has been a relief for Schaafsma and her parents, who are already helping Marisa’s older sister through college. They also have two sons who are younger than Marisa.

“It does make it a lot easier,” said her father, David Schaafsma.

Fata shared that feeling. Both she and David work in higher education, her at Illinois Central College and him at Illinois State University.

“It’s an amazing gift, the gift of education,” Fata said.

Marisa has been passionate her entire childhood, Fata said, and they are glad to see her work ethic paying off in the form of the scholarship and program.

“She’s always been a very driven child. She makes us look good, but we didn’t do anything, she did it all,” David Schaafsma said.

On her end, Marisa Schaafsma is glad to have the opportunity to do the program.

“Overall, I’m just so blessed and thankful for SIU and the committee that saw potential in me,” she said.

SIU is still finalizing information before releasing a full list of recipients, a university spokesman said. The Pantagraph plans to follow up with any other recipients in the area.

