Watch now: New student applications on the rise at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan

NORMAL — The 2022-23 school year will not start for another nine months, but Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University are starting to figure out who will be in the class of 2026. Both schools are reporting promising numbers so far.

The overall number of applicants to Illinois Wesleyan for next fall is still down from 2019, but the number of students accepted by now has held steady for the past four years.

Dean of Admissions Greg King attributes this to a higher response from students who already know they want to come to Wesleyan, while those who are less certain are holding out until closer to the final deadlines. It is understandable that some students might be focusing on other things right now, he said, given the pandemic.

“It’s not really top of mind for every student to be applying,” King said.

Illinois State University is also happy with application numbers so far, said Jana Albrecht, associate vice president for enrollment management. At around 14,400, applications for next fall are similar to several years ago, but up more than 50% from the last year.

“Our numbers look really, really good,” Albrecht said.

ISU does not have an early action deadline, but instead uses rolling admissions, she said. Applications are reviewed as they come in and students are informed of their status as the year goes on. Students and their families seem to like the chance to make decisions as soon as possible, Albrecht said.

Wesleyan has received just more than 2,500 applications for next fall, as of Tuesday, and King expects they will receive around 5,000 total.

Of those 2,500 who have applied, around 750 had been accepted, King said. The rest who applied for early action will be notified of their status by Wednesday. The school will probably finish with around 2,400 students accepted. From those, King hopes to yield around 480 freshmen, about the same sized class as the past two years.

One number that is up from last year is deposits, with 26 students so far indicating they plan to attend next fall. That is the highest number of deposits for this time of the year ever, at around double last year’s number, King said.

Both schools have had around 70% of their applications come in through the Common App. This is ISU’s first year participating in the Common App, a single application that can be used at 919 colleges and universities in the United States and abroad.

Neither ISU nor IWU require students to submit standardized test scores. Last year, around one-third of applications to IWU did not submit test scores. Both schools went test optional for the pandemic and intend to stay that way going forward. ISU and all public colleges and universities in the state will be required to be test-optional starting Jan. 1 under the Higher Education Fair Admissions Act.

Wesleyan saw its highest number of first-generation students and an increase in students from underrepresented backgrounds in the class of 2025.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that opening the test-optional process helped with both those groups,” King said.

While it is too early to know the impacts at ISU, Albrecht said she expected it would help with underrepresented groups like first-generation students. ISU also holds first-generation visit days, where staff and students answer questions brought up by first-generation students.

“We try to tailor these visit days to answer the most recent questions we’ve heard from first-generation students,” she said.

These sorts of education efforts are important to increasing diversity at the schools. A poll by the Art and Science Group, which provides market research for colleges and universities, showed that while two-thirds of white students felt they could go to people they knew with questions about choosing a college, only 38% of Black students felt the same.

The poll also showed that on average, white and Asian students planned to apply to more colleges than Black and Latino students. The study concluded that colleges and universities should be doing more to help students from historically marginalized groups apply to help level out the application field.

Both universities said their admissions staff try to make sure families can easily get help with what they need during the application process. Last year IWU had a video showing exactly what the application looked like and how to do it, King said.

“We try to do as much audience education on the process as possible,” he said.

