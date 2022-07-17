Watch now: New ISU Dean of Education seeks values-driven program

NORMAL — For Illinois State University Dean of Education Francis Godwyll, building a department ready for the future comes down to a common teaching technique: an acronym.

Godwyll’s acronym for the College of Education is “PRRAISE U.” He hopes that as he transitions into the role it can help get the college ready for coming changes to the higher education landscape.

Godwyll started at ISU June 1, coming from Western Illinois University, where he started in 2020. Before that he had worked at the University of Western Florida, the University of North Florida and spent 12 years at Ohio University.

The position in Ohio started off with a six-month contract, he said. He had gotten his doctorate in Germany, where he started studying in 1997. He moved to Ohio in 2002 for the six-month contract, which ended up being resigned for three years until he was able to move into a tenure-track position.

“That’s how the whole American chapter started in 2002,” he said.

Godwyll grew up in Ghana, where his father, mother and two uncles worked in education. He was named after a great-grandfather who had been involved in education.

His father was a superintendent of primary and secondary education and the family moved repeatedly for jobs. His father’s job led Godwyll to want to work at the post-secondary level.

“My own idea of life is that everybody should add,” he said. “(…)I cannot just repeat the generation, I have to add to it.”

When he was 11, Godwyll moved on his own from Obuasi in the central part of the country to Cape Coast to attend a boarding school.

Most secondary schools in Ghana are boarding schools, Godwyll said. The students learn independence from their parents and enter a community of students, faculty and staff, many of whom also live on campus.

“It’s almost like you enter a whole world of your own,” Godwyll said.

Students spend up to seven years in secondary school in Ghana. After he finished secondary he went on to the University of Cape Coast, where he earned a bachelor's and a master's degree and then taught for several years before going to Germany.

Choosing teaching

When he was young, Godwyll wanted to be an attorney, he said. His mother, however, was against it. He had wanted to be a lawyer because he wanted to help bring equity and justice to people.

“What was my closest vocation of career that I could take that could give me the possibility of creating a leveler playing field? If I'm not going to be the advocate in a law court when they've already kind of gone the wrong way to kind of bring them back, then teaching became my next choice," he said.

A lot of what led Godwyll to apply at ISU were initiatives coming out of the provost’s office, he said. That includes commitments to equity and increasing the diversity of the student body and faculty, including international students and minoritized groups. It was a chance to serve a larger group of people as well.

Provost Aondover Tarhule said Godwyll’s commitment to equity was part of what led to his hiring.

"Dr. Godwyll's belief in the power of education to transform lives is a perfect match for our university that provides innovative new teachers to the state and the nation,” Tarhule said in a statement to The Pantagraph. “His commitment to equity complements our values and vision for the future. I am confident that the College of Education will benefit greatly from his energy, enthusiasm, and out-of-the-box thinking.”

Godwyll described his plan as looking for what places the program can "tighten."

"Change is not something I'm afraid of; I come to the space with a humility to learn and then to, as quickly as possible, see what I can add to the space," he said.

PRRAISE U

His acronym reflects those values.

P is for preservation, as the university has more than 160 years of history in teaching educators. Godwyll plans to work with the various units of the college to identify what legacies are important to maintain.

The R is squared, representing recruitment and retention.

“I believe that they are two sides of the same coin — you don't want to spend all the energy and time to recruit people only to kick them out,” Godwyll said.

Demographers predict a sharp decline in nationwide college enrollment in 2025, in part due to people having fewer children during the 2008 recession. The college and university need to double down on recruitment, including recruiting from a more diverse pool. That includes ways to accommodate mid-career students and programs like the Future Teachers Conference every fall, which he expects to bring around 1,000 student attendees this year.

"Our outreach into the high schools, earlier on the in the high schools, is helping us, because now they can hear about us, now they can see us, and not only that, we can bring them to campus," he said.

Building a college that works to keep students and employees is the flip side of that, retention, he said.

A is for achievement. Godwyll wants that to go deeper than academic grades to mean supporting students, faculty and staff in their personal goals.

I stands for internationalization. Beyond recruitment, that also means creating international opportunities for students and employees, such as exchange programs.

S is for support, “which underpins everything that we are doing,” Godwyll said. He plans to work with staff to look at existing support structures and to take a data-driven approach.

E is for equity, which is also meant to be a base for all the work the college does, Godwyll said. Equity differs from equality in that it gives each person what they need to succeed, not giving everyone the same thing, he said.

U is for unity. People in the college might not always agree, but Godwyll wants to create systems that let people work together through those disagreements, with support from but not always going through the dean’s office.

“These are not cheap, these are intentional hard work,” he said.