Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan chaplain wants students to guide office

BLOOMINGTON — His ministry started at a youth camp, and after working off and on with young adults for his entire career, Walt Wiltschek has stepped into the role of chaplain at Illinois Wesleyan University.

“It’s been a part of my passion and something I feel is a part of my call,” Wiltschek said.

A pastor with the Church of the Brethren, Wiltschek started at Wesleyan as the part-time chaplain Sept. 7. He is also the district executive minister for Illinois and Wisconsin for his denomination.

He previously worked as the chaplain at Manchester University, near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

At Wesleyan, Wiltschek will be working with student multifaith ambassadors, who provide guidance and information about various faith traditions present on campus. At its best, the Church of the Brethren should be a denomination that embraces ecumenical and interfaith work, Wiltschek said.

Wesleyan seems to be a place where he can do that and meet students where they are in their own faith journeys, no matter which path they are on.

“(IWU) seemed to be a place that was asking the right questions and embodying that spirit of welcome and inclusiveness,” Wiltschek said.

Christian churches have been seeing a decline in attendance among young adults, Wiltschek said. Many seem to see churches as judgmental, hypocritical and preventing young adults from being true to themselves, he said.

“Hopefully (I can show) students that engaging with faith doesn’t mean being untrue to who they are,” he said.

The chaplain role is really driven by the students, Wiltschek said. The goal is to encourage and equip students for their own faith journeys.

“You’re really guided by the questions and issues the students bring,” he said.

He said he is excited to be able to get back into normal programming, including using the Evelyn Chapel basement, which was used as a classroom last year. The pandemic continues to create challenges, but it also gives a chance to build the program, Wiltschek said.

Former interim chaplain Monica Corsaro led the Wesleyan's Office of Multifaith Engagement last year. She is now one of two part-time chaplains at Monmouth College.

Programming continued throughout last year, she said, with the office following COVID-19 guidelines for all events. It also offered a Zoom option for every event, which especially came in handy during the winter.

It could not have happened without the students, she added.

“I can’t say enough about the students’ perseverance, especially the multi-faith ambassadors,” Corsaro said.

Wilschek pointed out that due to the pandemic, only seniors have seen a full school year that was "normal." Now, some of the events they would have seen during their freshman year are coming back this year. That includes Religiosi-Tea events with student or guest speakers from various faiths and the Light the Night event in December, which builds on the various light festivals held across religions.

Wiltschek hopes his office can be a place for students to break through realizations — what religious circles would call "epiphanies." That's where he sees his role intersecting with the academic side of the school.

“That might be the top, that you give (students) a chance to see things in a new way and new perspective,” he said.

