Watch now: New District 87 superintendent gets pay bump

BLOOMINGTON — The move from leading Tri-Valley schools to leading Bloomington District 87 will bring a pay raise for David Mouser next year.

The contract approved Wednesday by the District 87 board runs from July 2022 through June 2025, with a base salary of $215,000. Current District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly is retiring at the end of June next year.

Mouser's base salary at the Downs-based Tri-Valley Community Unit School District No. 3 was around $155,000 for last school year, district documents say.

The District 87 board announced it was hiring Mouser in late November, but had to approve the contract in an open meeting.

Mouser will receive 20 vacation days and 15 sick days a year. The contract also includes a one-time extra of 25 sick days at the start of the contract, and two personal days a year. The contract runs through June 2025.

The contract also provides for yearly evaluations of Mouser by the board, and the potential for extensions after the contract ends. The base salary could be changed in an amendment to the contract. There are also provisions for termination by agreement or for cause, but no language on severance.

Reilly’s base salary was about $228,000 last school year.

The board congratulated Mouser after the vote, shaking hands with him and his family and giving him a couple small gifts to commemorate the vote.

The board also approved its 2021 lax levy. The $45.6 million levy assumes a 3% growth in total equalized assessed value. This is just a request to the county government, with exact revenue and tax rate not known until the actual total EAV is known. However, Chief Financial and Faculties Officer Michael Cornale has said at past board meetings he does not expect it to result in a significant change in the tax rate around 5.17%.

The rate would result in the owner of a property worth $150,000 owing around $2,600 in taxes for the district. Other taxing bodies, including the county and municipalities, will have additional property taxes. While the rate may stay about the same, if the equalized assessed value of a property goes up, so does the dollar amount it owes in taxes.

The board approved a bid from GRP/WEGMAN to be the district’s energy services contractor, as the district replaces the air conditioning chiller at Bloomington High School.

The district received 3.9 out of 4 in its financial audit, which was performed by Gorenz and Associates and presented to the board on Wednesday.

The district received 40 Freedom of Information Act requests since the board was last updated Nov. 5. The majority came from three requesters, at least two of whom have spoken against mask and vaccine mandates in the district during public comments at board meetings this school year.

The requests include ones for emails and other communication by district officials, including Reilly, for a period covering February through November of this year. Cornale, who is the district’s FOIA officer, asked for extensions for most of the requests, citing the allowance for recurrent requesters.

Reilly was not present at Wednesday's meeting, with Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Diane Wolf filling in for him.

Five people made public comment. Several referenced emails found in the FOIA requests, including saying the emails showed district staff allegedly shared names and social media posts of community members who planned to speak at the board meetings.

Mary Carlisle, who is one of the three people who had filed the FOIA requests, spoke not on the emails, but asking the board to metal detectors in schools. A Bloomington High School student was recently found to have brought a gun to school. Carlisle said the detectors could help avoid a tragedy and bring peace of mind to students.

