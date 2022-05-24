Watch now: New academy aims to help Central Illinois students with mental health needs

BLOOMINGTON — Junior high and high school students in the Bloomington-Normal area will have a new educational resource as they prepare to return to school before or after hospital stays due to mental health concerns.

Regional Office of Education #17 plans to launch the Central Illinois Bridge Academy this fall for the 2022-23 school year. The academy will serve students who could soon require hospitalization or who are transitioning out of a hospital stay, generally for mental health concerns.

Students served by the new resource generally have internalized their health problems, so are not necessarily acting out or being disruptive, Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry said. However, they do need more supports than area school districts can offer on their own.

“We really don’t currently have a mechanism for them to integrate back into their school,” he said. “It really is kind of a shock to the system to be in a hospital setting on Thursday at 4 o’clock and be discharged that evening, and expect to show up at your high school or junior high the next day like nothing has changed.”

The school is expected to serve around 40 students, said Trisha Malott, ROE 17’s behavioral health coordinator. That number is based on feedback from area superintendents, including considerations of how students are currently being served. The students will be in seventh through 12th grades and come from across all four of the counties ROE 17 serves: Livingston, McLean, DeWitt and Logan counties.

The focus is on building a school that is guided around putting mental health at the center of operations, Malott said.

“A culture and climate of a school plays a big part in both staff and student success,” she said.

There will be time set aside for reflection and mindfulness at the start of the school day and at times throughout the day, she said. Students will receive instruction in all the state mandate subjects, with opportunities for teachers to integrate outdoor activities into the classes as well. Arrival and departure times will vary for students based on what they need and timing with their home districts.

“We’re looking to fill a niche that doesn’t exist elsewhere right now or that could help alleviate some of the pressure on our schools to serve some of their students who have a higher need,” Malott said.

A lease for the new space has not been finalized, though Jontry expects it could be signed in early June. He declined to give an exact location until the lease is finalized, but said the school is planned to be in Normal and will be near green space.

The Bridge Academy will fill a need identified in McLean County’s Mental Health Action Plan, Malott and Jontry said. The original plan called for an intensive outpatient services program for adolescents. The Bridge Academy plans overlap significantly with the initial request for funding proposals, but with a focus on education rather than outpatient services.

The school will be overseen by Malott and Assistant Regional Superintendent Molly Allen. ROE staff are in the process of interviewing candidates and plan on a staff of four teachers and the equivalent of two full-time case workers, which may include part- and full-time workers.

The $1.75 million needed for the first two years, which includes startup costs, is coming from the county's mental health sales tax, along with funding from United Way and a Community Partnerships Grant from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Long-term funding for the academy is expected to come from ROE 17's state funding and tuition charged to students’ home districts, Jontry said.

Early research suggests that mental health concerns have increased during the pandemic, Malott said. Youth have been spending more time online, including on social media, and the pandemic has increased stress on many families. Staff members have also felt those stressors. For the students, the pandemic has highlighted what was already a worsening problem.

“We know that the trend was mental health concerns were increasing even without the pandemic,” Malott said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

