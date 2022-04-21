Watch now: National education union president visits Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Strong local, state and national education unions are central to combating misinformation and disinformation about teaching and schools, National Education Association President Becky Pringle told Bloomington-Normal teachers on Thursday.

Pringle shared her own experience growing up with a father who taught history. The backlash toward progress is cyclical, she said. It was seeing inequities in her own school while spending more than 30 years as a teacher that led Pringle to get involved with her local union.

"I'm saying that to say, this is not new," she said.

As part of her "Joy, Justice and Excellence" listening tour, Pringle held a roundtable with local teachers union members Thursday afternoon at Anju Above in Bloomington. The event was followed by a private reception.

NEA is the largest union in the country, with more than 3 million members. Its state affiliate, the Illinois Education Association, represents 135,000 education employees in the state, its website said. The Bloomington Education Association, Unit Five Education Association and Unit Five Support Professionals Association are local affiliates of IEA.

Two of the teachers who spoke with Pringle on Thursday were BEA President Julie Riley and UFEA President Lindsey Dickinson. They said it has been difficult for teachers to transition back this year, due to the pandemic and animosity some members of the community have expressed towards the education system, and at times toward individual teachers.

Teachers' first reactions to this backlash can often be to put aside their work in diversity, equity and inclusion, Bloomington special education teacher Brandon Thornton said. That can leave students wondering where their support has gone.

There is still plenty of work to be done to address inequities in education, regardless of added disproportionate impact of the pandemic, Pringle said.

"We weren't doing all we needed to do for all students before the pandemic," she said.

The teachers said they appreciate knowing that their local, state and national unions can help them.

The teachers were also worried about the number of their colleagues who are considering leaving the profession. Mentorship programs, which exist at the state level, seem to help, Riley said.

IEA has supported the state in expanding a statewide virtual and in-building mentorship program to third-year teachers using American Rescue Plan funds, with the goal of transitioning to permanent state funding, IEA Executive Director Audrey Soglin said.

Pringle said she would like to see the idea expanded to the national level. Pipeline programs, which also exist locally, can help with increased recruitment and help students feel more ready to become teachers.

There are other employee shortages that are concerning to NEA, Pringle told reporters after the roundtable. That includes support staff, substitutes and bus drivers.

"We know that we have to pay substitute teachers more," she said.

Other changes that need to happen include making sure all school employees are respected for their role as educators, and increased focus on the emotional well-being of teachers and students, Pringle said.

She started and ended her roundtable by thanking the teachers present.

"You inspire me in ways you will never know, every day, you make me just so proud to be an educator," Pringle said.

