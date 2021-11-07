Watch now: Model trains delight families at Normal Public Library

NORMAL — Model trains can really charm people of all ages.
And they did just that at a show put on this weekend by the N Scale of Bloomington Normal club at the Normal Public Library.
Eighteen-year-old Thomas Dyrek, who graduated from Normal West Community High School, is a NSBN member. He told The Pantagraph on Sunday that he’s heard conflicting stories about how he got into trains.
“Somebody said it was Thomas the Tank Engine, and another person said it was me getting stopped by a train when I was little at a railroad crossing,” he explained, adding he still has all of the VHS tapes from the Thomas TV series.
Either way, Dyrek continued, 18 years later he has so many model trains “that my house is overflowing and my mom wants them gone.”
Railroad stations have always been his main interest. He said he’s published one history and photo book called "Central Illinois Train Depots," printed by Arcadia Publishing.
Dyrek said 85% of the stations found in his book are now gone.
“I kind of sparked an interest to preserve their memory somehow,” he said.
Most of his time nowadays is spent working on the next book, which he said will cover the Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway.
“That has a pretty fascinating history, so I’m excited to get that book out,” Dyrek said.
After that, there’s a third book on the young author’s mind.
Although some club members have passed away, younger members like Dyrek continue to display their modules at shows.
One of those late members is Dave Halloran, who was a firefighter in Ferguson, Missouri, for 35 years. Dyrek said he was very fortunate to have been offered the module Halloran built, which is a replica of John D. Rockefeller’s first oil refinery from the 1880s.
“I consider it an honor to be able to continue his passion here with displaying this module,” Dyrek said.
NSBN Member Thom Joyce said he sometimes gets up at 5 a.m. to prepare for the day and set up the model train sets, and see children exclaim "wow!"
“I’ll get out of bed for ‘wow’ sometimes,” he said.
He said part of what’s rewarding about the hobby is conveying craftsmanship, including how to plan, measure and build.
“It’s art and craft and play, all in one thing,” he said.
Bloomington’s Nathan Ramler made it to the show Sunday with his wife and four kids.
He said his family “loves little venues like this,” adding they also attended small concerts this summer at the Connie Lake Amphitheatre.
“We thought about walking home after church today, but we thought we wanted to go see the trains,” Ramler told The Pantagraph. “It’s too nice of a day.”
Maggie Morris said her 9-year-old son, Chase Day, likes all miniature things.
“The little alien ship is his favorite,” she said. “His grandma gave him a 1975 Lionel train, but he needs more railroad tracks.”
Bloomington’s Kevin Brown is also a NSBN member, and he has his own YouTube channel.
He said he’s happy to be back at model train shows for the first time in two years since COVID began. He set up five modules at the show this weekend, and he’s got a complete layout in his basement at his Bloomington home.
Brown said he’s been into model trains since he was little, and his father worked on the Golf, Mobile and Ohio railyard in town until it changed hands in the 1990s.
“He played with trains just like all the rest of us, a lot,” Brown said.
Joyce said they’ve been rooting for younger members to join because the hobby is “graying” in general.
“In the past 15 years, model railroading has gone digital, and the wave of digital is making it relevant to a generation that grew up learning how to code,” he said, adding that each railroad has its own switching logic and signal standards.
People interested in learning more about NSBN can contact Joyce at thom.joyce@comcast.net.
