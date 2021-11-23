Watch now: Mobile museum brings lessons of Holocaust to Bloomington High

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School students had a chance to learn more about the Holocaust and intolerance during a visit this week by the Mobile Museum of Tolerance. The visit challenged students to think about ways they could oppose discrimination in their own lives.

Education associate Elizabeth Blair ended the program by asking students one thing they could do to make a difference.

“Be nice,” several students wrote on the notecards Blair handed out.

Other shared that they wanted to be kind or a better person. One said they would not want to be a passive bystander, bringing back a topic that Blair had talked about earlier.

The museum is part of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a global Jewish organization dedicated to advocating for human rights and providing education and research about the Holocaust and other instances of hate. Wiesenthal was a Jewish Holocaust survivor who founded the Jewish Documentation Center in Vienna, Austria. He worked to track down Nazi war criminals who had gone into hiding after the end of World War II.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance has visited middle and high schools across Illinois. It is housed in a bus, which was parked in Bloomington High School’s parking lot on Monday and Tuesday.

The program featured interactive conversations between Blair and the students, along with videos which discuss Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, including many of the events and circumstances that led up to the Holocaust like the Kristallnacht.

“We think of genocide as just killing off people, but it’s also what happens beforehand,” she said.

During the discussions after the videos, Blair encouraged students to think about the various ways in which ordinary people contributed to discrimination against Jewish people and other minorities in Nazi Germany. She also asked them about how discrimination and intolerance impact the world today.

Freshman Avery Hoffman attended the Museum on Tuesday. He said that he had not learned much about the Holocaust before the presentation, beyond a short unit in a reading class.

He was surprised to learn more about the ways the Nazis leveraged existing dissatisfaction and prejudice into full persecution of Jewish people and others. It gave the ‘ordinary people’ that Blair had discussed a motive behind their hate.

Hoffman also had not known before that the Holocaust had targeted groups beyond Jewish people as well, he said. Gibraun Brown, also a freshman who attended on Tuesday, said he had almost the opposite experience. He had not known beforehand the extent the Holocaust had targeted Jewish people.

“There’s a lot of stuff actually I was informed about (during the program),” he said.

Brown was also surprised to learn about the willingness of some of the people who participated in that persecution. The videos had mentioned a Nazi police commander who gave his 500 officers an option to not participate in a mass execution of Jewish people. The vast majority agreed to take part.

However, Blair also shared a story of how ordinary people can fight against intolerance and persecution. She told the students about Marion Pritchard, a Dutch woman in her 20s who helped hide and protect her Jewish neighbors after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands.

“Ordinary people really face a choice when they encounter hate,” she said

