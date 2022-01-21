Watch now: MLK visits held lasting impact of Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Eldridge Gilbert Jr. grew up during the civil rights movement, but his convictions got an extra push after hearing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak.

"It didn't change me, it motivated me further," Gilbert said. "(...) I grew up in a house where this was just a part of my DNA."

Gilbert's father, Rev. Eldridge Gilbert, was the pastor at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Rockford and heavily involved in the civil rights movement at the local, state and national levels.

"Because of Dr. King, you had to learn to be able to work with people and embrace (others); the Spirit of Love took on a new meaning for me," Gilbert said.

Gilbert had the chance to hear King speak at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1966, when Gilbert was a junior.

King visited Wesleyan twice, on Feb. 14, 1961, and on Feb. 10, 1966.

The visits happened because students asked, University Archivist Meg Miner said. It was similar to the circumstances that brought the Rev. Jesse Jackson to Illinois State University in October of last year.

“He was invited, that’s the simplest answer I can give you,” Miner said.

The 1961 visit was organized by the Religious Activities Committee. King spoke to a sociology class, and then gave a smaller talk on non-violence in the New Testament, according to a schedule published in the school newspaper at the time. He later spoke at the Religious Emphasis Banquet and in a public event that evening.

The IWU archives do not have any transcripts of King’s 1961 speech, Miner said. However, some of what he said was reported by the campus and community newspapers.

The 1966 visit was once again brought about by students, this time through the Student Senate.

Gilbert was on the Student Senate Convocation Commission, which wanted to invite a person of color to speak on campus. Gilbert originally reached out to Jackie Robinson, but he was not well enough for the trip out from New York. Unsure who to invite, Gilbert asked his father for advice and the reverend suggested King.

Through Gilbert Sr.'s contacts within the civil rights movement, which included Rev. Ralph Albernathy, he was able to pass along a home phone number for King. Elizabeth Lindbolm, chair of the Student Senate Convocation Committee, called the number and King himself picked up and agreed to come visit, Gilbert Jr. said.

Richard Muirhead was a senior and Student Senate president in the spring of 1966, and so it was his name that was attached to the announcements of King’s visit, though he was not deeply involved in the early organizing for the event. After it was announced, he started receiving threating notes and late-night anonymous phone calls, he said. This sort of pushback seemed to follow King around.

“Nevertheless, he came, and that was probably the highlight of my life in many ways,” Muirhead said.

The second visit was after King had won the Nobel Peace Prize and as he had started addressing persistent racism in the north of the country, Muirhead said. That was something that he, Gilbert and others had noticed even on Wesleyan’s campus, including in exclusionary clauses in Greek life.

"It wasn't a very diverse campus, period," Gilbert said.

Campus changes

Muirhead described it as a period of rapid change for Wesleyan. Students, guided by the national civil rights movement and by progressive faculty members, pushed for increased recruitment of historically underrepresented demographics and a more integrated campus generally.

King had been speaking at many college campuses around that time, Gilbert said. Students and other young people had become some of the mainstays of the movement.

Despite the influence of progressive faculty members and a generally open administration, it took years to make even local changes, Muirhead said.

King's first visit garnered some attention and around 500 attendees at the main speech. By 1966, King had received the Nobel Peace Prize, and the Fred Young Field House was packed with around 3,000 people, Miner said.

Hearing King speak was electrifying, the alumni said, and Muirhead later got to spend more time with King during the drive back to the airport. Wesleyan does have a full transcript of the 1966 speech, as well as a recording from WJBC. Both have been posted online by the university’s communication’s department.

"His presence brought intrigue to campus; dialogue was increased," Gilbert said.

King and the civil rights movement influenced Muirhead to join the Peace Corps after graduating. It came down to either doing the Peace Corps in Peru or taking a teaching position in Des Moines, Iowa.

“It was not a difficult decision,” he said.

He spent three years in Peru, where he met his wife. They continue to go back to Peru around once a year, and Muirhead has also spent time teaching there in study abroad programs. The couple now live in the Milwaukee area.

Gilbert also joined the Peace Corps after graduating, doing his service in Sierra Leone. He was motivated to join by hearing Sargent Shriver, one of the founders of the Peace Corps, speak at the 1966 commencement ceremony. He lives in Rockford and is married to an IWU alumna.

King today

As a university archivist, Miner’s main audience is always the students, she said. When she presents to students on the topic of King, she likes to highlight that students were the ones who brought him to campus, and that the problems King spoke about, including racism, along with economic inequalities and war, are still issues today.

“This is something we need to check ourselves on and be mindful of the work that’s still to be done in our community (at Wesleyan and beyond campus),” Miner said.

Gilbert looks back now and sometimes wonders if he should have done more. He met with then-IWU President Lloyd Berthold several times and encouraged the administration to diversify the student body and the faculty, Gilbert said.

The year after he graduated, in the fall of 1967, the freshman class included between 20 and 25 Black students, Gilbert said. He had been one of two Black students in his class and the only African-American, along with a woman from what is today Zimbabwe.

Despite these local changes, Gilbert said he remains worried about the state of civil rights today, including voting rights, given the rejection of the Democratic voting rights legislation in Congress earlier this week.

King's message had broad themes to the wider community, but at the same time challenged people to make changes within themselves as individuals, Gilbert said. For him, that meant extending love to oneself before one could extend it to others. Gilbert followed King in tying it back to Ancient Greek and Christian ideas of agape and philia, different types of love that are not reliant on affection.

"If I could not love myself, I could not see anything in someone else worth embracing," he said. "There's a universality, to the human family, that one must embrace."

