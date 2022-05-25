Watch now: McLean County Unit 5 prepares amended budget with smaller deficits

NORMAL — The McLean County Unit 5 board heard some good news about this year’s budget, but board members and district staff warned that the amounts involved were far from enough to solve the district’s structural deficit.

The board learned from district Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman on Wednesday that an amended budget it expects to vote on next month includes a smaller than anticipated deficit in the transportation and education funds.

The education fund deficit is covered by a transfer from working cash. The amended budget includes an abatement from working cash to the education fund of around $11 million, down from $12.5 million in the original budget.

The deficit in the transportation fund is about $2 million lower than expected, down to $1.28 million from $3.26 million.

Factors that helped included higher than expected total equalized assessed valuation (the taxable value of property in the district), corporate personal property replacement tax money, federal revenue, food service revenue and state funding for transportation, Hickman said.

The expenses in the amended budget assume the building managers and district directors will spend every dollar they can, which does not actually happen, Hickman said.

“On this budget, we dial in the revenues as close as we can, but again, we try to take a conservative approach to budgeting the expense side,” he said.

Board member Amy Roser pointed out that the structural deficit is still visible in the education fund as the $11 million transferred from working cash. Working cash is not a viable long-term answer, Hickman said, as the bonds issued to raise it include fees and interest.

“I think the moral of the story for us as taxpayers is to recognize that when we take out a working cash bond and we pay a dollar in taxes to Unit 5, that whole dollar doesn’t get to go towards supporting education, it goes in part to the extensive fees to take out that working cash, in addition to the interest payments,” Roser said.

As the district continues to decide how to address its structural deficit long-term, the public can provide input through a survey on the district website. There is also a phone survey being done, and those who want to take the phone survey can find the number to call on the district website as well.

The board plans to vote on the amended budget at its next meeting.

At that meeting, it also plans to take up a standardized tax abatement incentive package to be offered through the Bloomington-Normal area Enterprise Zone to attach new businesses. Patrick Hoban, president of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, presented to the board on the change Wednesday night.

The board also heard from five members of the public opposed to the new standards on sex education. State law now requires districts that provide sex education at certain grade levels to use certain curriculum. Unit 5 only teaches sex education in eighth and ninth grades, and only the ninth grade curriculum will change next year, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

Some of the audience had signs telling the district to “opt out” of the new requirements.

Parents do have the option of opting out their children. A link to the curriculum will be available on the district’s website and parents will be notified about the unit ahead of time through the course syllabus, Weikle said.

One member of the public, Alex Williams, spoke, saying he trusted the teachers and professionals in the district to decide what was age appropriate for sex and health education and that he appreciated all the work that had gone into educating his children at Unit 5.

The board approved the changes as part of the consent agenda unanimously.

Starting in July, the board will change the time frame for signups for public comments to run starting from an hour and 15 minutes before the meeting and ending 15 minutes before, board President Barry Hitchins said.

The board started the meeting with a moment of silence in respect for the children and teachers killed in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Multiple board members remarked on the event in their comments at the end of the meeting as well.

“As a school board, we are committed to ensuring the safety of every one of our students and I hope, as unfortunate as it is, that we will learn from the experience,” board member Alan Kalitzky said.

