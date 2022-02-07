Watch now: McLean County student actors navigate pandemic changes

STANFORD — Olympia Middle School students took to Sherwood Forest in late January to perform "Robin Hood," but the actors were more likely to be wearing surgical masks than those appropriate for a masquerade. Like everything over the past two years, theater costumes too have changed during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of difficult to wear masks all the time,” said Raegan Ballenger, a sixth-grader who played a villager.

Nevaeh Kashner, now in eighth grade, misses seeing everyone's faces while on stage.

“We were able to interact a lot and it was awesome,” she said. “I remember seeing everyone smiling.”

Masks have been a challenge for actors at Illinois Wesleyan University, too, said Jean Kerr, director of the School of Theatre Arts.

“It’s muffled; the actors feel like they have to almost shout, even in calmer movements,” she said.

IWU reached an exciting milestone for theater students last weekend, Kerr said. The laboratory theater performances will be the first since the pandemic started to be done without masks on the actors. The rest of the crew and all of the audience will still need to be masked, and the actors are being tested twice a week.

As the Olympia students got ready for their performances in late January, the students talked with The Pantagraph about the difficulty of making themselves heard through masks and reading visual cues from the other actors while not being able to see their faces. There was also the underlying uncertainty about if there would be last-minute cast changes due to students testing positive or having to isolate.

“I’ve been kind of paranoid about everybody getting sick, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Olympia seventh grader Bella Galanos, who played Lady Merle in "Robin Hood."

Makenna Poynter was one of the students on standby in case someone became sick. For some rehearsals the sixth grader, who played a villager, had to fill in for one of the sheriff’s men, sometimes shouting out her own lines from off stage as well to keep the flow of the play going.

At IWU, the five-person cast for "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" has two other actors who are not in the cast but are ready to step in to any of the roles if someone gets sick, Kerr said. Most of the 18 members of the cast for "The Lightning Thief" are ready to step into other roles if needed.

The theater school has added extra protocols beyond the wider university requirements as well, Kerr said. That includes social distancing for the first two weeks of rehearsals even while masked and trying to position people who were already close contacts, like roommates, near each other on stage. With the omicron surge at the start of the spring semester, the first two weeks of rehearsal this year were done online.

Rehearsing in those ways can be a challenge, but senior Josh Paine credited the faculty for making it work.

"To have it still feel like theater and standard rehearsal, that's surprising," he said.

While wearing masks is not ideal, the middle school students said they were glad to have the opportunity to act in person again after doing an online show last year. The students performed "Frozen," which is not just a play but a musical, so they had to record themselves singing as well as doing their lines.

“It was really bad, honestly,” Galanos said. “I thought the whole experience was fun, but it came together really bad.”

Eighth grader Ava Crebo has been involved in the school play all three years, this year as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Last year was difficult, but this year feels more like her sixth grade year, she said.

“Auditions, recording, all of it was online, it was a nightmare,” she said about last year’s production.

IWU did live performances throughout the pandemic, but also provided streamed options. The school started using microphones during plays due to the masks, Kerr said, although traditionally they would only be used during musicals. Still, the masks changed the sound so much that the school is now using closed captioning for streamed performances.

“After the first semester, we started to do closed captions (…) the audience had to work just as hard as the performers to hear the text,” Kerr said.

As a senior, Paine wishes he'd had more opportunities for performing with large audiences. The pandemic has given student actors more practice with some things, like self tapes for auditions, but less with others, like performances.

"It's a muscle that you want to practice more," he said.

The students are “hungry” to perform, Kerr said, and she's been impressed with the dedication of her students and colleagues alike during the pandemic.

“I think my colleagues in the School of Theatre Arts are superstars,” she said.

Paine was not in the laboratory theater performances, but has a role in "Airline Highway" in April, just a few weeks before he graduates. A transfer from Morehouse College, he's glad to have had more chances to get involved with backstage production at Wesleyan and apply everything he's learned in one last performance.

"It feels like the culmination of experiences is really ending here," he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

