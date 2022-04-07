Watch now: McLean County Sons of the American Revolution honors 20 high school seniors

Two of the students also received $1,000 scholarships. This year the recipients were Carter Coffman from Lexington High School and Yanaba Schroeder from Ridgeview High School.
Coffman is his class valedictorian and has played varsity football, basketball and track and field. He plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy and study education or engineering. He hopes to serve as an officer in the Army after graduating and to attend further schooling after undergraduate.
After the luncheon, he told The Pantagraph he is thankful for the people who helped him get this far, and to the GJB SAR for the recognition. He said he found it hard to find words to describe his reaction.
“It was just a really great honor,” he said.
Schroeder has played volleyball and been on student council all four years of high school. This school year she has done the University of Arizona’s Native American Science and Engineering Program. The program encourages Indigenous Americans to go into STEM fields.
Schroeder, who is Navajo, hopes to become a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and work on the Navajo reservation where she grew up.
“My people and land are very important to me, to become a surgeon and come back to where I was raised is my biggest dream,” she told the Citizenship Committee. “I hope that in my future endeavors I will work closely with minorities and Third World countries in order to help find ways to better their health care systems and lives.”
The recognition is a win for women in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as for people from historically marginalized backgrounds, she told The Pantagraph.
"I feel like all my hard work paid off," she said.
Three adults were also recognized with the Adult Good Citizenship Award: Jeff Ekena, regional superintendent for Woodford, Tazewell and Mason counties; Robert Harshbarger, a GJB SAR associate member and the chapter’s chair of their information technology committee; and Franklin "Bud" Lewis Jr., a GJB SAR emeritus member and World War II veteran.
Next year’s Citizenship Banquet is scheduled for April 6, 2023, with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy as the keynote speaker.
Yanaba Schroeder, a senior at Ridgeview High School, rejoins her family on Thursday after receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the General Joseph Bartholomew chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Carter Coffman, a senior at Lexington High School, walks back to his table after picking up his $1,000 check to pay for his education at the U.S. Military Academy. He was one of two scholarship winners at Thursday's Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship Banquet at the Bloomington Country Club.
Eureka High School senior Allison Pacocha shakes hands with Bradley University President Stephen Standifird at the Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Scholarship Banquet on Thursday. Pacocha plans to attend Bradley next year, and Standifird was the keynote speaker at Thursday's event at the Bloomington Country Club.