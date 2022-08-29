Watch now: McLean County schools see cautious opportunity in state fund growth

BLOOMINGTON — A state tax fund grew significantly last year and is expected to grow again, but the variability worries leaders of local districts that receive the revenue.

Personal property replacement taxes are one of the ways the state provides funding to local taxing bodies in Illinois, including school districts. The taxes are mainly on corporate income. Last fiscal year the state distributed more than $4 billion from the taxes, and its estimate for fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023) is a total of $4.32 billion.

The FY22 amount was almost twice what the state was expecting when it released its estimate last fall. The original estimate was $2.107 billion.

"The state had a very positive year in terms of revenue receipts. PPRT distributions fluctuate based on revenue received, and the past year was a positive one,” said Illinois Department of Revenue spokeswoman Maura Kownacki.

While IDOR said it was not within its purview to comment on the causes of the increased corporate revenue, its webpages for its yearly estimates do explain some of the reasoning behind the increased estimates, which in 2022 included economic growth.

The tax is called the personal property replacement taxes or corporate personal property replacement tax because it replaces a tax on business’ personal (non-real estate) property. These taxes resulted after the 1970 Illinois Constitution directed lawmakers to abolish business personal property taxes and replace the revenue lost by local governments and school districts.

While area districts have been thankful for the recent unexpected funding, the variability can also be difficult to work with. And the estimate is just an estimate.

“It isn’t final enough to base a budget off of,” said Michael Cornale, Bloomington District 87’s Chief Financial and Facilities Officer.

Bloomington District 87 is the largest recipient in the county, with its FY22 allocation coming in at $12.4 million and FY23 estimate at $13.9 million.

In FY22, the $6 million difference between what District 87 budgeted and what it received made a big difference, helping the district avoid a deficit year, Cornale said. The uncertainty still leads him to use a cautious approach to budgeting it.

In Lexington schools, Superintendent Paul Deters also cautious when planning with CPPRT.

“Due to the somewhat unpredictable nature of this revenue, we budget conservatively often using the prior year’s estimate in order to try to avoid place too big of an expectation from CPPRT in our budget in the case that it does not meet the estimate,” he said.

The last time the funding came in lower than the estimate was in fiscal year 2020, when the estimate was $1.57 billion and the actual payments were $1.453 billion.

Ridgeview schools superintendent Erik Young normally budgets using either the previous year’s amount or slightly below that, he said.

“Then if there is an increase, it moves our budget in a positive direction,” he said.

The revenue can go to various needs depending on the district.

For seven or eight years before last year, Heyworth schools averaged around $100,000 a year from CPPRT, Superintendent Lisa Taylor said. Last year, they received a little over $300,000 and the estimate for next year is more than $330,000, which she called a “significant impact”

The district’s elementary school does not have a parking lot, meaning teachers and visitors have to park on streets nearby. Additional funds could help move up the timeline for putting one in, Taylor said.

“It might help us with special projects like that. The other thing that comes to mind is to offset the impact of inflation,” she said.

Olympia School District is the third highest recipient among McLean County school districts, receiving around $1 million last fiscal year and an estimate of $1.1 million this year. That is more than twice what it received in fiscal year 2021.

“We’re not complaining, we’ll take any additional funding we can get,” Superintendent Laura O’Donnell said.

Historically the district has put the revenue into its operations and maintenance fund, but last year it used it to help address a deficit in its education fund.

McLean County Unit 5 has a similar plan, chief financial officer Marty Hickman told the school board at its last meeting. The state estimate came in more than $2 million higher than the estimate the district had been using for its budget, which he expects will help reduce, but not nearly eliminate, the district’s planned deficit in the education fund. The district put the revenue to similar use last year.

The percentage that CPPRT takes up in a district's budget can vary.

“Any new revenue is of value to the budget, but CPPRT makes up less than 2% of our revenue so modest growth on that 2%, while welcome, will not have a dramatic impact on our budget, and it would be fiscally irresponsible to tag any new spending to this growth in revenue,” LeRoy Superintendent Gary Tipsord said in an email.

Districts have already received the first two payments of FY23 and Tipsord said that based on those, it is looking like another good year for CPPRT revenue. He has a bigger concern though, as federal funding that has helped districts during the pandemic wraps up.

“Our greater concern rests in the sustainability of state funding once the federal resources have expired,” he said.