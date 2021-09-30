Watch now: McLean County schools pivot as supply issues hit cafeterias

BLOOMINGTON — Pizza and mozzarella sticks might be crowd pleasers in the Bloomington High School cafeteria, but Miller Jessen was disappointed to see the shelves empty of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at lunch Tuesday.

“They don’t have PB&J, what the heck?” said Jessen, a junior at BHS, since the Uncrustables brand cafeteria staple is one of his favorite lunch options.

Instead he opted for mozzarella sticks and applesauce, since the food supply issues left PB&J off the menu this week.

Missing food items have not been uncommon this school year, as manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools and schools nationwide to shift menus even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.

Lasagna is switched for calzones, pulled pork is replaced by rib patties and some items, like Tyson’s Bosco cheese sticks, are wiped from the menu for months at a time.

Caroline Bubulka, director of school nutrition at Bloomington District 87, said she expected some supply issues, but “I didn’t imagine it would be this bad.”

In a recent order for BHS, 58 out of 145 items were out of stock from Gordon Food Service, a distributor that works with several districts in McLean County.

Chicken, dairy, pork, potatoes, oil and even pizza have proven difficult to come by since the semester began just over a month ago.

“There’s no rhyme or reason or pattern that I’ve been able to develop,” said JoAnna Rewerts, director of food and nutrition services at McLean County Unit 5.

In a document provided to District 87 from GFS, sources of concern include “extreme demand,” “raw materials impacted by the TX freeze earlier this year,” “the hurricanes and the pandemic labor shortage,” and “capacity constraints” in production facilities.

The supply issues extend beyond core food products to condiments, packaging, plastic goods and bottled beverages.

“I ordered six cases of Gatorade and none of them came in,” said BHS food service employee Doni Tornowski.

Districts are working with their distributors and food cooperatives to find replacements, trying to meet the nutritional needs of students.

Donna Waters, food service manager at Olympia schools, said she hasn’t found anything they could not substitute for, but now they order from a main list of options and a substitution list, which means extra time spent on the process.

“And sometimes you have to find a substitute for the substitute to order,” she said.

On Sept. 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees school nutrition programs, issued a waiver to schools to allow for flexibility in meal patterns. This would allow a district to serve a bread product that is not classified as whole grain without being fined for the nutritional violation, for example.

Bubulka said so far the nutritional value of District 87 meals has not been affected.

However, “I would expect if further supply chain issues happen, nutrition may have to be sacrificed depending on what’s available,” she said.

The food cooperative for the LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education, which works with Heyworth schools, notified its schools earlier this month that because distributors are struggling to keep up with demand, districts “need to get food from wherever they can find it.”

Heyworth Superintendent Lisa Taylor said food service employees have gone to local grocery stores to supplement their needs.

“What we’ve been doing when they are out of items that are necessary as part of the meal requirements, we’ve been using our local grocery store, which costs a lot more money,” she said, adding she would be “very surprised” if the state meal reimbursement funding covers these additional costs.

“I think it’s fair to say, if this continues at this rate it will add up to thousands of dollars by the end of the school year,” Taylor said. “I think the (financial) impact will go beyond this school year.”

Heyworth keeps two weeks' worth of meals on site at a time, but food service managers have been working on a contingency plan in case their deliveries are canceled, as some districts have reported.

“The first thing we would do is ask our parents if they could send lunch with their kids,” Taylor said. “If we know that a delivery is going to be canceled, we will have to rely on our parents and our community to come together and make sure that kids are fed during the day.”

This school year the USDA extended free meals to all students, not just those who previously qualified, and that has “multiplied demand several times over,” Aaron Kerkhoff, director of sales for the LaSalle County Area Purchasing Co-Op, said in a letter to members.

Andy Walsh, assistant superintendent at Olympia, said the free meal program has been a huge relief to families and the district has seen a noticeable increase in meal counts.

“We’ve heard from parents that it’s just one less thing that they have to think about and they know that they’re getting good solid meals at school for breakfast and lunch,” he said. “It’s made people’s lives easier, which is good; we’re happy for that.”

Understaffing has also hit district cafeterias, especially Unit 5 and District 87. Rewerts and Bubulka said some food options have been cut because they don’t have the manpower for it, like the sub sandwich line at BHS.

“The high school students miss French fries; right now just the potato and the oil products are difficult to get and then because of labor shortages, too, if those products were available, we would have difficulties having an employee dedicated to that frying machine,” Rewerts said.

The county's two largest districts both started the school year understaffed and they are still facing those shortages.

A Unit 5 administrator noted while the teacher shortage forces districts to compete directly with each other to draw candidates, the food service departments are competing with the entire food industry in the area.

Superintendent Kristen Weikle said anyone interested in a food service position is encouraged to contact the Unit 5 human resources department.

“One of my big fears and the reason I try to do as many interviews as possible is I don’t want them to burn out,” Rewerts said of her staff who have had “to pivot and adjust and make the necessary changes to make serving lunch possible.”

