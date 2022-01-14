Watch now: McLean County man finds 'career for life' in teaching

NORMAL — Jeff Zogg has had a very different life experience than most student teachers. He started student teaching this semester after an established career in journalism and communications.

He and his wife are empty nesters and he has been running his own communications company for the last half decade. His move toward teaching started with driving a bus.

“A neighbor asked if I would help out the school district by driving a bus (…) I just really enjoyed that job,” he said.

From there he started substitute teaching, but thought that a traditional path to a teaching license — with three years of full-time school and a cost of $50,000 or more — was out of reach for him.

“I really felt like I want to be in the classroom,” he said.

He will now be able to get his certificate this spring through the Golden Apple Accelerators program.

“Without that, I wouldn’t have a hope of becoming a teacher,” he said.

'A real need for teachers'

The Accelerators program is one of the ways Golden Apple, an Illinois nonprofit, is trying to address the teacher shortage in the state. The Illinois State Board of Education said more than 4,000 positions in school districts went unfilled in 2021.

“There is a real need for teachers,” Zogg said.

The Accelerator program provides participants a chance to earn a teaching license in 15 months. The participants must already have a bachelor’s degree and will receive a stipend and mentorship. They also commit to working in a school of need in the state for at least four years after finishing the program.

The participants take classes at one of two participating colleges, either Eastern Illinois University or Blackburn College.

Zogg is going through Blackburn College. He took 12 credit hours during the summer of 2021, and then 15 credit hours during the fall semester, while also doing a classroom placement. This semester he is student teaching.

“This last semester (the fall) was pretty rigorous,” he said.

Last semester he served as a long-term substitute teacher while doing his placement. That meant he was generally managing a classroom alone. Now he is student teaching five classes with three different cooperating teachers.

"It's different from last semester because there's an 'adult' in the room," he said, referring to the cooperating teachers.

Despite the rigor of having to take courses while also doing almost-full time placements, the program has given Zogg a chance to advance himself as an educator even beyond what he had learned in his previous experiences with students.

“It’s really been terrific, even with the experience I’ve had teaching and subbing, I’ve learned so much (last) semester,” he said.

Local roots

Zogg grew up in Merna, just east of Bloomington-Normal. He went to Unit 5 schools growing up, including Towanda Elementary and Normal Community High School.

He attended Illinois State University, where he was a mass communications major. He worked weekends for The Pantagraph before finding a full-time newspaper job in South Carolina in 1988. He stayed at the paper two years to the day before moving to Indiana.

There he worked for the Indianapolis News for about six years before it merged fully with the Indianapolis Star. By around 2000, he was getting worried about the direction the newspaper industry was taking.

“At the turn of the century, you could see things were going to start happening,” he said.

He spent the next nine years in Kansas City, working for Stonecroft Ministries, a Christian nonprofit. In 2012 he and his family moved back to McLean County while he continued to work remotely for Stonecroft.

When it started to look like he would have to move back to Kansas City, Zogg instead left the nonprofit and started his own communications business, providing services like editing and writing. The move took him to meeting the neighbor who convinced him to drive a bus for Blue Ridge School District, and from there to substitute teaching.

His classroom experience before now included being a long-term math substitute for seventh and eighth grades at Blue Ridge, he said. Zogg credits the staff there for teaching him about the education field and helping him toward his acceptance into the Golden Apple program.

These nontraditional routes to teaching are important for helping more people into the field, said Normal West Principal Dave Johnson.

“These alternative paths give more people the opportunity to enter (teaching),” he said.

Zogg is in the second Accelerator cohort, and the first person in the program at Normal West, Johnson said.

Zogg plans to pursue a certificate in social studies for high school, as well as a junior high school endorsement. Illinois has separate elementary and high school certificates, with the junior high grade levels being covered by an endorsement that can be added to either license.

Zogg has no doubt now that he has finally found a career for life.

“This is what I want to do until my working days are done,” he said.

