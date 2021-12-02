Watch now: McLean County educators lukewarm toward state test data

NORMAL — Tri-Valley CUSD No. 3 students were among the top performers on state testing in McLean County this spring, but that is not necessarily a top focus for the district’s administrators.

Superintendent David Mouser, who was recently announced as the next Bloomington District 87 superintendent, said teachers have stepped up to make sure students are still learning despite the pandemic.

“Our emphasis was not going to be on state testing last year,” Mouser said.

The Illinois State Board of Education released district- and state-level assessment data for the 90% of districts in the state that opted to give the tests in the spring. The remaining districts are using the option to administer tests this fall instead. ISBE plans to release the data from the remaining 10% of districts in April, along with finalized statewide data.

District- and school-level data can be found at www.illinoisreportcard.com.

Among high schools in school districts in McLean County, Tri-Valley 11th-graders had the highest percentage considered proficient by the state tests, with 50% of students considered proficient in reading and 42.9% considered proficient in math.

That excludes Illinois State University’s lab school, University High School, which had the highest scores with 70.7% proficient in reading and 61.2% proficient in math. Metcalf Elementary School did similarly well.

The county’s average for the 11th-graders who took the test were 37% proficient in reading and 33% proficient in math.

However, participation rates were also historically low. McLean County Unit 5 had only around 70% of students in third through eighth grades take the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, said Superintendent Kristen Weikle.

“It is important to note that state data is simply one snapshot of a student’s learning,” she said in an email to The Pantagraph.

Bloomington District 87 had even lower participation rates, with just 50% of eligible students participating in the IAR, as it could not be administered remotely.

ISBE released preliminary state-level data on Oct. 29, along with general and financial data from the state. The state also decided not to issue summative designations to schools and districts. Last year it had decided to give all districts their 2019 designations.

ISBE bases proficiency off of “levels,” with four possible levels for the SAT and five possible levels on the IAR. For the SAT, levels 3 and 4 are considered proficient, while for the IAR it is levels 4 and 5. The SAT is given to 11th grade students, while the IAR is for students in third through eighth grades.

The SAT standards used by ISBE are not the same used by College Board, the owner of the test. The state did not release what scores correspond to which levels.

Both Mouser and Weikle said their districts were approaching the state tests as just one measure among many, and one which may not give as quick or as whole of a picture as local assessments and other ways of monitoring student growth.

“While we analyze the data, it typically takes six months from when we receive the data,” Weikle said. “In comparison, our district assessments are more immediate and offer a better opportunity to respond to the results of the data in a timely manner.”

Unit 5 did not administer its district assessment last year or in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic, she said. However, the district also uses curriculum-based assessments for students, which guide instruction at the classroom level as teachers see where students are struggling or succeeding.

Tri-Valley schools also use local assessments to track student growth, Mouser said. So far those measures are showing students progressed a full year.

Local assessments are also important for driving curriculum development, including at the classroom and even individual student level, Mouser said.

“I’m a firm believer it is most effective when teachers are allowed to do the work in the classroom to do what they need for the students they serve,” he said.

The state data continues to show achievement gaps between some historically marginalized demographic groups and their peers. That includes low-income students and Black students.

For Normal Community High School 11th-graders, 14.2% of low-income students and 17.7% of Black students were tested as proficient in reading, compared to 43.5% of all 11th-graders. At Normal West High School, 16.2% of low-income students and 12.8% of Black students tested as proficient in reading, compared to 33.5% overall.

“The district continues to analyze state and district achievement data through an equity lens and respond to the needs of students accordingly,” Weikle said.

It is important to look beyond simple test taking to measure academic success, Mouser said.

The pandemic has put a lot on students, and teachers have adjusted by increasing the focus they put on the children’s social and emotional needs as well, Mouser said.

“A lot of the focus right now is on meeting kids where they are,” he said.

