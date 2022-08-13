Watch now: Lincoln sees fewer students, but some optimism, in first fall without Lincoln College

LINCOLN — The apartments above Deep Roots Bakery and Café in Lincoln are quiet as fall approaches. That is rare, as they normally have college students returning to town at this time.

Deep Roots owner Tim Boerma said the loss of Lincoln College has meant a loss of tenants, customers and workforce in downtown Lincoln.

“It’s definitely hurt our little downtown,” he said.

This fall will be the first in 157 years that Lincoln College students will not return to campus. The college closed May 13 at the end of its spring semester.

At the same time, the community is losing students from Lincoln Christian University, which is drastically changing how it operates, with plans to end most of its bachelor’s degree programs by winding them down over coming years.

The school is shifting its focus toward its seminary and graduate programs instead. Those are also changing, but less drastically than the undergraduate programs, of which only two will remain: a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and theology and a Bachelor of Arts in Christian ministry.

Last fall, LCU had 537 students, including 250 graduate and seminary students. That total was around half of what it was in 2012. Enrollment dropped further in the spring of 2022, President Silas McCormick has previously told The Pantagraph. He anticipates total enrollment going forward to be around 300 students, including around 50 undergraduates.

McCormick told the Christian Standard earlier this year that the school anticipates to keep about a third of its current staff level, ending with around 30 positions.

'It breaks my heart'

Lincoln College had about 565 full-time traditional students at its Lincoln campus when it closed in May. The closure was announced at the end of March and took much of the community by surprise.

“I think the majority of us were in shock, it kind of happened overnight,” Boerma said.

The college's Illinois WARN report, required for layoffs of a certain size, says 259 employees at the Lincoln campus and 36 employees at the Normal campus were affected.

“Shocked” was also the word used by Alice Roate, executive director of the Logan County Tourism Bureau.

“I think as a whole, the whole community felt that way,” she said.

Months have passed since the college broke the news, but feelings of shock and surprise remain among area business owners and community members. Many interviewed by The Pantagraph last week said they did not see the closure coming, and they felt there was a lack of transparency in the period leading up to the closure.

Barbara Lolling, one of Boerma’s customers Tuesday morning, was the comptroller at Lincoln College until she retired around 20 years ago. She has a brother who graduated from the college, and aunts who were students back around 1930.

“It just really breaks my heart,” she said. “(…) I don’t want to believe it.”

The closure led to an ultimately unsuccessful effort by alumni, students, employees and the community to find a wealthy donor to contribute enough to keep the school going.

Illinois State University's Board of Trustees is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to buy the location of Lincoln College's campus in Normal. No plans for the Lincoln campus have been announced, though the Lincoln Heritage Museum has so far remained open despite the closure.

Lincoln College's absence, and the dwindling down of Lincoln Christian University, will have a local economic impact due to the loss of students and any employees who are moving elsewhere for work.

“When you live in the community, you spend money here, visit coffee shops and restaurants,” Roate said.

Impact on tourism, diversity

The changing landscape of higher education in Lincoln means changes for the community as a whole, and some people will have a hard time with that, said Marcia Wells, the children’s minister at Lincoln Christian Church.

The church has close ties to LCU, so the changes there are more noticeable for the congregation than for others in town. Most of the church's student attendees were enrolled at LCU, Wells said.

She hopes the church can find ways to adapt to and even embrace the changes.

“At the same time, I think our call as Christians, for us as a faith community, is to push forward. Our faith calls us to do that,” she said.

Among the church members are employees from both LCU and Lincoln College, Wells said. She believes most have found other employment, but knows it has been a hard time for them and the community broadly.

"It's a time of grieving," she said.

The community is not just losing out on the people a college brings to town, but also events, like athletics and music events, Lolling said. She feels the loss of Lincoln College will have a “terrible” impact on the town; LCU also is ending its athletic programs.

Jason Hoffman, a local artist who was a wrestling coach at Lincoln College from 2005 to 2018, said he had gotten to know some of the music students at the college over the past few years through programs hosted at the Lincoln Arts Institute, which he owns with Marcia Cook.

"I feel like we started to form a bond not just with (music professor) Denise (LaGrassa), but the music students, too," he said.

Hoffman also taught at Lincoln College for a year before starting at Lincoln High School, where he taught through 2018. He is glad to see Eureka College has adopted Lincoln College's wrestling coach and team members.

Still, it might be some time before the full effect of the school's closure sinks in, he said.

"I don't think it's set in yet," Hoffman said. "(...) We'll see at the end of August."

Roate said it could take a full school year before the impact on local tourism is clear. Logan County has a steady stream of people coming through, she said, in part due to its location along Route 66. What might be missing are the families that would be in town for graduation and the people who are visiting for athletic events, Roate said.

She thinks the community will also notice the absence when hosting events or looking for volunteers. Lincoln College had clubs that would volunteer in town.

Lincoln College had been considered a Predominantly Black Institution since 2010. It brought in students from Chicago and other metro areas, as well as international students. The town of Lincoln itself is about 90% white, according to the Census Bureau, and Boerma and Hoffman both noted a loss of diversity for the town. Additionally, fewer than 20% of residents hold a bachelor's degree.

“No. 1 is the diversity, not only the student body, but the faculty as well,” Hoffman said.

Boerma had the same sense.

“I feel like our community as a whole lost a little bit of diversity,” he said.

Adapting to changes

Eileen Mullins owns and runs Sir Renna Tea, a tea and gift shop, with her sister. She has already noticed the lack of students in town, but said businesses will learn to roll with the changes.

Boerma said Deep Roots will feel it this fall when they would normally have students coming back to town, but he thinks things will level out in the long run.

Allison Carter, who operates as Allie Oop the Barber, said she lost about 10 student clients who are not returning to LCU. She had gotten to know a group of men from one of the residence halls who would all come over together.

“They’re all scattered to the wind now,” Carter said.

LCU students enrolled in majors that will no longer be offered will be able to complete their degrees at the school, but have been warned that they may find class sizes dwindling and may need to use online courses or independent studies after the 2022-23 school year. Students will be on campus at least through this coming year, but parts of it have been leased or bought as the school moves forward with the new model.

Still, there is some optimism in the community when it comes to LCU's revamp.

Wells, an LCU alumna herself, thinks the changes could bring new opportunities. Her church will continue to support students as needed, she said, including offering chances to serve.

“We’re excited about the possibilities for that future,” she said.

She is also encouraged by the fact that rather than closing, LCU is trying out a new model to address its financial difficulties.

Every fall, Lincoln Christian Church holds a meal for the students at Lincoln College, Lincoln Christian University, and the Heartland Community College campus in Lincoln. This year, despite all the changes for higher education in Lincoln, the event will still take place at noon Aug. 28.