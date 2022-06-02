Watch now: LaHood seeks federal funds for ISU nursing lab

NORMAL — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is asking for $4 million to be included in federal appropriations for expansion of the simulation lab at Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing.

LaHood, a Republican from Peoria, said the project will help address a critical need for nurses in Central Illinois, a trend he says holds across the country. He is seeking the money through Community Project Funding, which is part of the federal appropriations process.

“This is really easy when you think about the personnel and resources we have here, and the need for nurses,” he said.

In April, LaHood announced $700,000 in federal funding from the 2022 Community Project Funding toward a new residency program at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. He visited ISU on Thursday to meet with administrators about the nursing program, and they spoke with The Pantagraph after their meeting.

LaHood said nearly everywhere he goes in his district, he has heard about the need for more nurses and health care workers. Health care comes up a lot in his travels through his district, which has 20 downstate counties including parts of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County.

“If you look at the footprint of health care in Central Illinois, it continues to grow,” LaHood said.

MCN was a logical place to look to help address that need.

“Obviously, the Mennonite College of Nursing has a tremendous reputation and background here,” LaHood said.

MCN Dean Judy Neubrander said she regularly hears from hospitals and health care companies that are in need of more nurses.

LaHood submitted his request as part of 15 Community Project Funding requests to the House Committee on Appropriations for the 2023 budget. He is optimistic that the MCN project will be in the final appropriations and said he looks forward to working with Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, on the funding.

If approved, the money could start coming ISU’s way by next spring or summer, officials said.

The new nursing simulation lab was approved by ISU’s Board of Trustees in May 2021, with an overall budget of $18 million. The current lab is constructed from multiple modules, which will continue to be used during the construction. The college plans to increase from the current 906 students to between 1,200 and 1,500 students in coming years, Neubrander said.

The university has had to turn away interested, and qualified, students due to lack of space, ISU Provost Aondover Tarhule said.

The new and upgraded building will be around 20,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the current facility. Plans are for it to be located next to and be connected to the current lab.

“The (new) building will be a reflection of the true quality of Mennonite College of Nursing,” Neubrander said.

As of late, students have had to use simulation beds out in hallways due to lack of space, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said. She called the project “transformational.”

LaHood’s requests also target other projects in the Bloomington-Normal area. That includes $2.128 million for a downtown accessibility and safety project in Downs, $3.5 million for rehabilitation of College Avenue between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road in Normal, and $3.45 million for an expansion of Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington.

The process, also called “earmarks,” did not happen for around 10 years, but was reinstated during the fiscal year 2022 budget process. The reinstated program requires increased transparency, including posting requests online, along with forms saying the member of Congress and their family do not have any financial connection to the project.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ requests include $1.6 million for sewer improvements in Heyworth. Requests of his outside the Bloomington-Normal area also touch on health care training, with $322,100 for improvements and expansion of Parkland College’s Health Professions spaces in Champaign. Davis is a Republican from Taylorville whose district includes parts of Bloomington-Normal and McLean County.

Durbin’s requests include $520,000 for the Town of Normal to do an infrastructure and planning study for the northwest part of town. Duckworth’s requests include $1.5 million to bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements in Normal.

This is the only project ISU submitted to LaHood for consideration, Kinzy said.

The site prep is expected to happen over the summer, with construction expected to take 12 to 18 months after bids are received, said Mike Gebeke, associate vice president for facilities services. Two vacant university-owned buildings located next to the current lab were demolished to make room for the construction.

The timing of the MCN project makes sense, LaHood says. The pandemic disrupted health care and led some nurses to leave the profession or retire.

“We think it makes a lot of sense to re-engage people with nursing as we come out of the pandemic,” he said.

LaHood is in a four-way primary race for the redrawn 16th District against Michael Rebresh or Minooka, JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford and Walt Peters of Rockford. No Democrat has filed with state or federal officials to run. LaHood is the only candidate who has raised significant amounts of money during the campaign.

