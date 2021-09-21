Watch now: Kinzy speaks to ISU's persistence through COVID

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy during her first State of the University address on Tuesday focused on the lasting impact of the pandemic and the strengths that pulled the school through to this year.

“I have been committed to building a culture of reflection and improvement and that commitment remains as strong as ever as president of Illinois State University,” Kinzy said during her nearly hour-long speech to the university community.

The annual address has been used by presidents to set goals and areas of focus for the upcoming academic term. Kinzy became president in July following the retirement of Larry Dietz and after a 25-year academic career that included the position of vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University most recently.

Her start as 20th ISU president comes as the schools of higher education continue to adjust to COVID-19 and the response effort. Kinzy said during her address that the pandemic required quick decision-making that would not have been possible without the COVID-19 steering committee.

“Every faculty, student and staff member worked to redefine higher education in ways that I think we’ll only fully understand in the years to come,” she said.

The university has seen success over the past two years as well, she said, despite the pandemic. That includes prestigious grants and projects, along with employees publishing almost 3,000 scholarly articles since 2019. The school’s academic performance also extends into athletics, including 4 Redbirds who were named Academic All-Americans.

Kinzy took the chance and encouraged everyone in the ISU community to consider vaccination. The school is now at 92% of employees, 83% of students in on-campus housing and 76% of all students vaccinated.

“Those numbers continue to go up every week,” she said.

'Provide support to each other'

Kinzy also spoke about missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day, who disappeared Aug. 24 in Bloomington.

“In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them," she said, "and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other.”

The speech was something of an introduction to senior Anthony Winterroth and junior Jazmine Castillo, who attended for an assignment for a journalism course.

“She seems like she’s very intelligent,” Winterroth said. And to be "headed down the right path.”

Castillo said she likes that Kinzy is the first woman in the position.

“I like her so far. This is my first time seeing her,” Castillo said.

Castillo said the COVID topics stuck with her from the talk, especially the rising vaccination rates.

Kinzy also highlighted the high percentage of students who receive financial aid, at 89%. Some of that aid also came from COVID-19 response money, including state, federal and university funds. The university was left with around a $20 million loss due to the pandemic, Kinzy said.

Funding for students also came up through a silent protest during the address by the Graduate Workers Union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73. The union is in the middle of negotiations with the university over its first contract. Members held a banner from one of the side galleries, which read “ISU pays poverty wages.”

During a question and answer session held after the address, the only one from the audience came from Steven Lazaroff, a graduate student and member of the union’s negotiating team. He asked Kinzy what she would do to address the poverty faced by ISU’s grad students.

Lazaroff cited an interview Kinzy gave with WGLT when she started as president in which she supported the Supreme Court’s decision to allow college athletes to profit from their image and said that students should not need to rely on a food bank.

Kinzy addressed questions about the status of negotiations to the website the university has set up specifically to provide updates and information about its proposals and said she looks forward to a conclusion to negotiations that is beneficial to both parties.

Looking forward, she said, the school will start preparing next year for a new strategic plan. The current plan ends in 2023. Concerns Kinzy hopes to address include equity, diversity and inclusion and sustainability on campus.

“The year 2022 will be dedicated to creating a new blueprint for our future, one in which we together define success and excellence,” she said.

The state’s funding models are also of concern for Kinzy. ISU receives the lowest funding per student of the public universities in Illinois, at 43% less than the average. If ISU were brought up to the average, it would mean another $52 million a year for the school, Kinzy said, which she hopes to address as part of a new state commission on the issue.

Towards the end of her address, Kinzy acknowledged that people sometimes think that her science background will make her focus solely on numerical data or dogmatic in her approach. That is not at all how she intends to approach the job nor is it what science really about, she said.

“Science is a holistic exploration," she said. "It is a belief that building strength comes from questioning, from forming hypotheses, from experimentation and from collaboration and teamwork."

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

