Watch now: Jelani Day honored at Normal memorial

NORMAL — Illinois State University students and employees led by the Black Student Union commemorated late student Jelani Day with a candlelight march from campus to a memorial service at Redbird Arena.

"Jelani was a strong, intelligent man who was making an impact in his community and our program. This meant everything to him," said Amanda Regez, of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, where he was a graduate student.

Day, 25, started in the Speech Language Pathology program and was reported missing on Aug. 25 by his family. His car was found on Aug. 27 in Peru, in a wooded area. His then unidentified body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4. The identity of the remains was released to the public on Sept. 23.

The circumstances of the death have brought international attention, and it's still unclear how he died.

Prior to ISU, Day had attended Alabama A&M University, a historically Black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

Heaven Moore, a representative from the BSU, spoke during the memorial.

"While many of us didn't get the pleasure of meeting Jelani, he still was a member of our community," Moore said.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy was the first speaker of the evening. She expressed her condolences to Day's family and friends and encouraged the community to support each other.

Avery Spranger and Rodrigo Villaobos from the universities Student Government Association said that the SGA would be pursuing ways to officially honor Day's legacy.

“His story will impact the lives of young individuals across the nations. Jelani will not be forgotten,” Regez said.

The memorial also featured a specially formed ensemble, the Jelani Day Memorial Ensemble. They and many other speakers noted Day's deep faith and commitment to his church.

Members of Day's family came to the stage at the end of the memorial. His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, described Jelani Day as the child in the family that could always get what he wanted from her and his father, Seve Day.

"Thank you for realizing Jelani was important, not just to us, he was important to everybody," she said.

She asked for the community's support as the family continues to pursue answers, even if they have to keep pushing the investigators for answers. She needs the agencies, from Bloomington Police Department to Illinois State Police to the FBI to do their jobs and get the family answers.

"I want the world to know that Black and Brown people deserve the same as any other folks," she said.

A celebration of life in Day's hometown, Danville, is planned for Saturday at noon at Danville High School.

