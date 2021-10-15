Watch now: ISU trustees approve $24 million in renovations

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved $24.4 million in renovations and improvements around campus during its October board meeting on Friday. It also approved a $558 million balanced budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The tentative budget had been presented to the board earlier in the year, but approval had to wait until final state appropriation numbers were known. In the end, ISU was given $69.6 million from the state, the same amount as last year.

The largest source of funding for the school comes from university operations themselves, including revenue like tuition and student fees. That is expected to contribute $225.8 million to the budget. Other funding includes $104.6 million from operation of facilities, liking dining halls, and $35 million in grants and contracts.

Personnel services, including wages and salaries, are the largest spending item for the university. They are budgeted at $250.3 million for FY22, representing 45% of the total.

The board also approved financing through certificates of participation for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts rehabilitation project. The $15 million will help the university renovate buildings across campus that will provide space for offices and facilities displaced by the fine arts renovations.

Among the renovation projects approved by the board on Friday, a complete renovation of the Center for Visual Arts Rotunda classrooms have the highest price tag, at not to exceed $9 million. That is expected to be paid for out of the General Revenue Fund. The fund will also pay for the $3.1 million plaza rehabilitation at DeGarmo Hall.

The DeGarmo Hall plaza is also the roof for the basement of the building. It has developed water leaks and needs significant work, which is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022. The roofs at Cardinal Court have also developed leaks and the shingles need to be completely replaced. That is expected to cost $1.025 million.

Replacement of the 13-year-old vinyl flooring and other improvements at the Watterson Dining Commons will have to be spread out over the next two years, to prevent closures during academic terms. Watterson provides around 70% of the meals served on campus, so work can only be done during times when many students are off campus, President Terri Goss Kinzy said.

The only split vote among the renovations was on turning the southern half of the Bowling and Billiards Center into an esports competitive video gaming center. Trustee Rocky Donahue said he was skeptical of the $5.95 million price tag to renovate a 10,000-square-foot existing building. Trustee Robert Dobski said he was also concerned by the cost, but wants to make sure the university is leading the way in esports.

Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson said the university has been on the top end of the esports movement in higher education. That has been an admission tool as well, with 2,500 applicants last year expressing an interest in esports, Johnson said. Around 1,000 current students are involved with organized esports at either the varsity or recreation level.

Preliminary planning for the esports project has already been completed, said Vice President of Finance and Planning Dan Stephens. So far the total expenses have come in under $500,000, so they have not needed board approval.

Board Chairperson Mary Ann Louderback said even with the costs coming in lower than the threshold, she wishes the board had been updated during the process and been given a heads up that a request for full approval would be coming at this meeting. Donahue noted that the $500,000 threshold is a board policy, so it could be changed if the board wanted.

To explain the nearly $6 million figure, Johnson said a large part of it would go toward equipment for the video games, including computers and internet and Ethernet equipment.

Late graduate student Jelani Day was mentioned repeatedly by ISU trustees, staff and students who spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. Day was reported missing in late August and his body was found in the Illinois River in LaSalle County on Sept. 4. His body was identified Sept. 23.

Student Djimon Lewis asked for more support and acknowledgement from the university that students, especially Black students, might not feel safe.

“Let’s do better than diversity, equity and inclusion, let’s actually implement anti-racism, anti-injustice institutional guidelines here. I don’t know what to say, I don’t even know if it’s possible here,” he said.

In other business, the board:

• Heard an update on early planning for an indoor practice facility from Athletic Director Kyle Brennan.

• Approved the purchase of a property at 701 N. Main St. in Normal.

• Named the executive classroom in the State Farm Hall of Business after Dobski and his wife, Julie Dobski. Three other room name changes were approved, all in the Multicultural Center.

• Named the Bone Student Center Welcome Desk after President Emeritus Larry Dietz and his wife, Marlene Dietz.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

