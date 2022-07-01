Watch now: ISU student paper welcomes new adviser, continues adapting to digital

BLOOMINGTON — Kellie Foy thinks the move to a fully online student newspaper at Illinois State University was a good decision.

As editor-in-chief for The Vidette's first fully digital year, the decision has had a big impact for Foy and her time at ISU.

“I honestly do love it a lot more (…) it was hard to keep up both a paper and a website and find content for both,” Foy said.

Foy was editor-in-chief last school year as a junior and is returning to the role as a senior. She was news editor her sophomore year, when ISU's student paper published its final physical edition. Last school year, Foy led a largely new staff, she said, with about 40 of the 50 or so staff members being new to their roles.

She is pleased with how the staff handled the transition and first year of being digital-only.

“Honestly, I’m very proud and very happy with how it went,” she said.

Kevin Capie, the paper's new adviser this year, said having Foy and a majority of the staff returning is a big help. It helps him learn the ropes, and means the students can hopefully jump right into things in the fall, without having to learn the process from scratch alongside him, he said.

“I was lucky in getting a very young staff, and (Capie) is too,” Foy said.

Capie is coming in after the retirement of John Plevka, who was the adviser and general manager for the paper for a decade.

For Capie, the transition includes adapting to a large public university from a smaller private institution. He has been teaching at Bradley University in Peoria since 2015. Before that, he spent 20 years at the Peoria Journal-Star, including on the sports desk.

When he applied to Bradley, he had intended to try for a staff position in marketing and communications, but ended up on the faculty openings webpage, where he saw the strategic communications position, he said. Sports writing experience was listed as a plus for the position, and just weeks later he was in a classroom.

“It was like overnight going to teaching,” Capie said.

Today's focus on digital makes The Vidette’s reporters more hirable after graduation, he said. It encourages students to go beyond a standard print presentation of a photo and text story, letting them build multimedia skills that can help them land jobs at TV stations and nonprint outlets.

“You may only need one tool once a year, but you need to know how to do it,” he said.

As community newsrooms across the country lose positions, student outlets can help provide local news, Capie said. When reporting on campus events and other topics that touch their lives, student reporters have additional context and experience they can use in making decisions about their reporting.

“The audience gets that well-rounded view of the story,” he said.

He plans to encourage the students to do that.

Next year, Foy hopes to work with the staff to continue improving on their multimedia storytelling, including finding new angles for stories. There are also things for The Vidette to work on from a social perspective, she said, including looking at issues of diversity and making sure it is a visible presence on campus.

She encourages any ISU students who are interested to get involved. She said the direct experience The Vidette provides can teach students things they would not learn in journalism classes. This year brings new opportunities as well, with a new adviser and the change to all digital.

“I’m excited to see what we can do with (Capie) and where (Capie) takes us,” Foy said.

