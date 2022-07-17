Watch now: ISU president settled, forward-looking after first year

NORMAL — When she started at Illinois State University a year ago, President Terri Goss Kinzy tried to read every paper that came across her desk. She soon realized that was impossible.

“I've always felt really strongly about empowering leaders throughout the organization and this has been, for me, the chance to really understand why that's so important and why it's great for the organization,” she said.

Kinzy was announced as the next ISU president in May 2021. She started in the job on July 1 of that year, joining ISU from Western Reserve University. Prior to that, she had worked at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

As a vice president, Kinzy appreciated the trust that her president had in their team. She has learned to utilize executive summaries and trust her team to bring her attention to what she needs to see. Several of Kinzy’s cabinet members also started during the pandemic. With all of the cabinet meetings being held via Zoom, they were missing out on those more casual before- and after-meeting conversations that build community and lead to new ideas, Kinzy said.

Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent said that she felt Kinzy has done a "terrific job" in a potentially difficult first year.

"She is clearly a seasoned administrator, a strong scholar, and a terrific advocate for her university," Nugent said.

It took a while to settle into the role and feel like she was actually talking about herself when talking about her job, Kinzy said. Now, though, she has hit her stride and will even teach a course in leadership next school year. Women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie will co-teach the course with her, following a standout season with an NCAA tournament appearance.

Celebrating women’s athletics

Kinzy is the first woman to lead the university and has been active in events held across the university the past year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which expanded opportunities for women at educational institutions across the country.

"I think it's really authentic, because Illinois State takes its women's athletics programs as seriously as it takes its men's athletics programs," she said.

It was also a good year for women’s athletics at ISU, with five women’s teams winning their Missouri Valley Conference championships: volleyball, basketball, golf, tennis and outdoor track and field. These helped ISU take the MVC All-Sports Championship.

During an interview with The Pantagraph earlier this summer, women’s basketball coach Gillespie expressed her appreciation for the dedication of current and past ISU administrators.

“From the president on down, they find value in women’s athletics. Linda (Herman), Jill (Hutchison), Melinda (Fischer), Leanna (Bordner), they did all the dirty work, so to speak. Myself and Allie (volleyball coach Matters) get to reap the benefits,” she said. “I know it’s not like this at all schools out there. There is nothing we don’t have that hinders our success at ISU. I feel so fortunate for that to be the case.”

COVID's constant presence

COVID remains a challenge. At the start of last school year, ISU had hoped most of the more extreme mitigation measures like remote classes were in the past, Kinzy said. But the school decided to move to remote classes for two weeks after winter break as the omicron wave led to a nationwide spike in cases.

One piece of feedback she had heard from the Academic Senate was that they wanted to hear about these decisions earlier. While the constant changes in COVID could make that difficult, Kinzy said the administration tried to meet that request, announcing the move to remote two weeks ahead of it starting.

"I know everyone didn't love the decision, but in the end I think we approached it right, because I know some places made the decision two or three days before classes started," she said.

COVID is one place that highlights cooperation among higher education in Bloomington-Normal, Nugent said.

"We meet quarterly for a breakfast with the school district supervisors, and we frequently communicate with one another," she said. "For example, as COVID decisions need to be made, we have often reached out to one another to learn how the other institutions are proceeding or simply to seek advice and collaboration."

Student Government Association President Patrick Walsh said COVID was one place where he felt students really wanted to make their voices heard. He has had conversations with Kinzy about how the administration makes those decisions and said he appreciates the fact the ISU has followed state mandates so closely. He added he hopes the university will continue to do so while also listening to students about how they can feel safe on campus.

"She came into the presidency at a tough time, during COVID, leaving what was the climax of COVID but still in the midst of it," Walsh said.

Walsh, who will be a senior this fall and was vice president of the SGA last year, said he's been impressed at his opportunities to talk with Kinzy, such as about mental health. That is something he feels students want to see a commitment to in coming years, especially in response to the pandemic.

ISU, through mechanisms like SGA and the Academic Senate, provides chances for administration to hear from students, Walsh said. In his view, Kinzy has embraced those institutions. That is not true at all schools, he said.

"I believe that students are always going to push to make their voices heard," he said.

Adapting to a new state

Illinois' higher education system is more complicated than Kinzy expected. She said it is different from New Jersey, where she was part of one of the largest school mergers ever, when most of the schools in the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey became Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Locally, Kinzy said she is excited by the cooperation with IWU and Heartland Community College. Nugent agreed, describing the relationship as more cooperative than competitive and said that cooperation may increase in coming years.

"(President Kinzy) and I have spoken a bit about whether there are more opportunities for our faculty to collaborate in research and so forth. Actually, as we further develop our relationship with Heartland, particularly in terms of transfer opportunities, I also anticipate that we will be making efforts to bring faculty members from those institutions together more frequently," Nugent said.

At the state level, Kinzy is a member of the Commission on Equitable Public University Funding, organized by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. IBHE has made the process easy for the members, providing spreadsheets and data on how other states' public education funding works, she said.

The Commission is running on schedule and should have something ready to present by next July, she said.

"I'm excited to see how it takes the best of what other states have done but puts our Illinois stamp on it, which will be, probably, a larger equity stamp than you see in some of the older formulas that have been developed in other states," she said.

Another intersection with IBHE is the development of an equity plan, a new requirement under state law for public institutions.

"I think what will be fun about these plans when we share them is to share best practices across all the state universities in Illinois, and probably some of the privates as well, I'm sure will be following," Kinzy said.

Kinzy said she was impressed by the cooperation IBHE gave ISU in developing plans for the new College of Engineering.

"The collaboration with IBHE I think was actually really useful and that in the end, our proposal was much better," she said.

Kinzy believes the university is still on track to start enrolling students in the College of Engineering in fall 2025. The search for an inaugural dean will start when school resumes this fall, she said, as will the curriculum development.

"The hard work was not the approval, though that was a lot of work, the next work is equally if not more important," Kinzy said.

Walsh was a student senator in the Academic Senate when the body first heard about the plans and is excited to see it moving forward.

"Engineering is definitely a career that will remain highly desired," he said.

2022-23 school year

Housing for fall of this year is already full, Kinzy said. Freshmen and sophomores are required to live on campus, though Student Affairs staff shared at a board meeting earlier this year that a new facility would largely go toward meeting existing demand for on-campus housing.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve had more and more juniors and seniors actually indicate that they would like to live on campus, but we just don’t have the space for them,” Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson told the board in May.

A new residence hall would address this and hopefully also allow some transfer and international students to live on campus, Kinzy said.

Connected with housing, Kinzy said enrollment numbers for next year are promising, though the university will not know for sure until the 10th day census is taken after fall semester begins.

“All signs are positive,” Kinzy said.