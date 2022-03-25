Watch now: ISU laborers call for higher pay before vote on strike authorization

NORMAL — Tia Reece’s job as a food service sanitation laborer at Illinois State University is more than just sweeping floors and clearing dishes for students.

“We want them to be happy, we want them to have full bellies, we want them to do well at school,” Reece said, adding that she loves her job.

She said “we give them our all” to ensure students have an environment in which they can succeed. But, she said they’re also “horribly understaffed” on the job.

That sometimes means working overtime, or getting called in on one — or both — of their two days off. And that really stresses workers like Reece, “because we want things to be just so for the students,” she said.

The Pantagraph sat down with Reece on Friday before she dropped off her vote with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1110. The union, which represents more than 300 building service workers, grounds maintenance laborers and campus dining employees, polled members that day on whether to authorize its bargaining committee to call a strike vote after almost nine months without a contract.

To Reece, solving these work issues starts with upping their pay. She said potential new hires won’t consider applying if they aren’t getting paid enough to support themselves and their families.

“I think it goes from wages to being respected and valued for the work that we do on campus,” Reece said.

Drawing the line

Results from Friday’s vote will be announced Monday afternoon, said Renee Nestler, AFSCME Council staff representative. If passed, she said the bargaining committee must give the university and the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board 10 days' notice before a work stoppage can begin, should they decide to strike.

Eric Jome, director of media relations for ISU, did not answer specific questions posed by The Pantagraph Friday. He instead referred to a university website outlining negotiation history and frequently asked questions about the bargaining process.

The university stated that during Thursday’s bargaining session, the union countered with a new proposal in response to ISU’s March 2 wage proposal. The university then replied with a revised wage proposal, adding it looks forward to Local 1110’s next response.

The university will continue bargaining sessions with the union on Wednesday, March 30, meeting again on Friday, April 1. The negotiation process began in April 2021.

If an agreement is not made by April 1, a federal mediator will step in with both parties’ consent.

The university’s website also fought back against claims that it’s made “very little movement at the table, especially on wages.” ISU stated there have been meaningful conversations on the union’s demands, and it’s offered significant annual increases for all of Local 1110’s employees, particularly those in lower pay grades.

Additionally, ISU stated it’s hopeful an agreement will be reached without a strike.

Home away from home

“It is amazing to watch them grow,” Reece said of students she’s served over 10 years of working on campus. And with students' moms and dads back at home, Reece said workers like her are there to listen to how they figure out their classes and make it through breakups.

“You feel almost like a foster parent,” she said, noting that students have introduced the workers to their own parents.

Still, Reece said it’s very difficult to continue taking on extra work. But if workers were to stop doing the extra work, she continued, it’s just as hard knowing students might not get what they need.

“We need the wages to be able to take care of our own,” Reece said, “because we want for our own families just like we want for the students that attend here.”

Reece said they’re not just people who got hired after walking in off the street. She said some co-workers have degrees, are starting new lives in America or are raising families.

She said they’ve lost employees to Rivian and to other better-paying employers. Another colleague left after starting their own business.

To Reece, it’s just not fair having to struggle to pay bills. She feels a lack of respect after giving so much for the university, and said they’re treated like they don’t matter.

“We do not want to have to take this strike vote,” Reece concluded. “We definitely don't want to have to go out on strike. We want to be able to live and do well for our families.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

