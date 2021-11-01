Watch now: ISU installs art display for Immigrants Day

NORMAL — Campus and community members gathered on the Illinois State University quad on Monday to recognize the local and national impact immigrants have had and dedicate a special art installation for National Immigrants Day.

The piece features 1,000 handheld flags and was designed by ISU’s Design Streak Studio. The flags feature texts, including “I am Here. We are Here. We Belong." It is set up around the flag pole on the north end of the quad.

The dedication had originally been planned for Thursday, the official National Immigrants Day, but it was delayed due to bad weather. The display will be up for 24 hours.

Design Streak Studio’s Creative Director Archana Shekara and ISU's Director of Latin American and Latino/a Studies Maura Toro-Morn led the project.

The size of the flags is meant to be reminiscent of the flags immigrants receive when they become naturalized citizens. The project is meant to be an affirmation of immigrants’ place in the community and to counter negative narratives that can drive xenophobia, Toro-Morn said. She hopes it also give students a chance to think about their own experiences when they see the display.

“I hope that they see themselves reflected in the flags,” she said.

Toro-Morn is from Puerto Rico, so while not technically an immigrant, she said she went through many of the same experiences of the sense of exclusion and search for community.

“Puerto Ricans experience the process of migration as if we were immigrants,” Toro-Morn said.

The piece is meant to be reflective of not just the immigrant experience but the migrant and refugee experience as well, Toro-Morn said.

The program started with an acknowledgement of the Indigenous peoples who lived in what would become Bloomington-Normal for European colonization and of the labor of Black Americans, both free and enslaved.

The display plays into the university's mission as a chance to educate students and the wider community about the immigrant experience and impact of immigrants on American life, Toro-Morn said in her remarks.

Many speakers talked about the contributions immigrants have made to American society. Provost Aondover Tarhule, an immigrant himself, talked about the legacy of prominent immigrants which continues today.

The piece helps communicate that experience, Tarhule said.

“In a way, it is a bit unfortunate that the immigrant experience needs to be communicated at all,” he said.

However, he warned that in recent years that had been more trends which threatened the openness of the U.S. to immigrants, despite the vast majority of Americans being descended from immigrants and migrants.

“Some immigrants, solely by virtual of arriving first, want to pull up the drawbridge and lock the others out,” he said.

Immigration is an ongoing experience, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said, despite the perception phrases like “nation of immigrants” can create.

“It makes it sound like it’s long ago in history, but it’s not” she said.

Responses to anti-immigrant rhetoric can itself cause problems, said Charlotte Alvarez, executive director of The Immigration Project. Immigrants, migrants and refugees are full people, not just drivers of economic growth or workers to fill jobs that non-immigrants do not want to do. Responses about good or bad immigrants ignore their humanity and the systems that create barriers to success for them.

“Immigrants aren’t the others, they are ourselves,” Alvarez said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

