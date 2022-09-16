Watch now: ISU group connects international students with community members

NORMAL — Thanks to connections she made through a local nonprofit, Shakiba Bakhtiari got to go on a boat ride for the first time, along the Chicago lakefront. It was an exciting experience for the Iranian student at Illinois State University.

Bakhtiari has gotten to know Americans and other students through International Friends, a group that wants to make sure international students have support as they come to the United States, and have some fun along the way.

“We go to Chicago and we spend some (free time) with each other,” Bakhtiari said.

The political science master’s student’s “host family” with International Friends includes Brenda Steele, the director of the group.

“Brenda has a key and fundamental role in my life,” Bakhtiari said.

International Friends was founded in the early 1980s by an ISU professor, Steele said. At the time, the international students all lived in Walker Hall, generally separate from the domestic students.

“They were just kind of sequestered,” Steele said.

The group was an effort to help introduce the students to the community and to connect them with people who could help the students navigate resources and bureaucracy in the U.S. After starting as a registered student organization, it moved to become a separate nonprofit in the 1990s. The organization continues to operate as a nonprofit, with just a small budget largely coming from donations and fundraisers like bake sales at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market.

“There were a lot of people involved that really felt passionate about keeping it going,” Steele said.

Steele got involved a couple of years after she graduated from ISU in 1994. The first student she worked with was a woman from Indonesia. Steele enjoyed the chance to learn about another culture and to show the student around to do American things.

Many of the host families have been involved for years now, including one that has been working with the group since it began. The students do not normally live with the host families, and the participants can decide how involved they want to be. Occasionally a student may stay with a family during winter break or if they arrive in the U.S. before their lease starts. The students often arrive with no household goods for their apartments, so host families will help take them shopping or get them set up.

Bakhtiari does not have a car, so Steele sometimes takes her shopping when she needs it.

Each international student at ISU gets a welcome packet telling them about International Friends and inviting them to join, Steele said. Sometimes students take their own initiative to reach out.

“I get a lot of international students that will contact me months before they arrive,” she said.

Steele has noticed there are more international students at ISU in the past two years, after disruptions earlier in the pandemic. Still, even in more "normal" times it can be difficult to get everything in order. She knows of one man from Ghana who has been waiting two years to get a visa to be able to make good on his acceptance to ISU.

There are other complications, too. Bakhtiari had to go to Armenia to apply for her visa, as the U.S. does not have an embassy in Iran. Once she arrived here, she had a hold placed on her bank account.

“It was really hard as an Iranian,” she said.

International Friends hosts events throughout the year, including a cookout on a local farm early in the fall semester, a Super Bowl party, and a “Thanksgiving dinner” held in the spring, Steele said. They also hold events where students cook traditional dishes from their home countries for everyone to enjoy.

The cookout, or “wienie roast,” was a new experience for Bakhtiari. She had gone on picnics in Iran, but it felt different from an American cookout. People were very welcoming and kind, though, she said.

Bakhtiari is from Tehran, the capital of Iran, and getting away from a busy city was one of her goals in coming to Bloomington-Normal. She already holds a master’s in international law from Tarbiat Modares University, where her dissertation focused on the role of international tribunals like the International Criminal Court in protecting the rights of children. ISU has professors with similar interests as her.

“I needs some peace and rest, and Bloomington-Normal seems like the best place I can achieve my goals,” she said.

International Friends is always recruiting for new host families. Those interested can contact Steele at internationalfriends@hotmail.com.

Host families get a lot out of the experience, too.

“I’ve learned so much and I’ve met people from so many different cultures,” Steele said.