Watch now: ISU graduate workers restart union actions

NORMAL — The graduate workers union at Illinois State University plans to resume picketing this week as negotiations continue for their first contract with the school. The union has scheduled a strike vote for Oct. 4.

The union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73, voted for a strike authorization in April, giving the negotiating team the ability to call a strike vote. At the time, the union reported 98% support for the strike authorization.

To strike legally, the union would have to give the university and the state 10 days’ notice before any strike could begin. Neither the strike authorization vote nor giving notice of intent to strike means a strike will happen for certain.

The union has scheduled a picket for Thursday morning. It had originally planned it for Tuesday, but moved it due to the chance for rain. They plan to keep picketing about once a week, said bargaining team member Steven Lazaroff.

The picketing follows a teach-in held on the Quad last week. Lazaroff said that the event was a success for the union, raising awareness of the issues they want to address. The union has also been displaying a banner around campus, which reads “ISU pays poverty wages.” They also carried the banner in the Bloomington Labor Day parade.

“Each event we have done in the past couple weeks has been better than the past,” Lazaroff said.

Given how happy union members were with the teach in, they plan to continue those as well with further plans for impromptu sessions, Lazaroff said.

“We’re going to continue to do things that draw more people into this movement,” he said.

The union bargaining unit covers around 400 graduate teaching assistants. The GTAs voted for the union in the fall of 2018, with negotiations for their first contract starting in fall of 2019.

The university has created a website to track the negotiations, and generally refers questions regarding negotiations to the website, said spokesperson Eric Jome.

The site shows that meetings started in October, 2019, with six meetings until a series of planned meetings were cancelled due to the pandemic. Meetings resumed in May via Zoom.

In January, meetings with a federal mediator began, followed by a break over the summer at the union’s request. The latest meeting, held last Thursday, Sept. 16, was the tenth meeting with the mediator.

Speaking to The Pantagraph’s editorial board last week, university President Terri Goss Kinzy said that considering the breaks due to the pandemic and the summer, the negotiations were not taking longer than she would expect.

Lazaroff is disappointed with how long the negotiations are taking and said he was left with the impression that the university was dragging its feet in negotiations. The university administration, on the negotiations website, says it has offered fair proposals that are competitive with what is offered similar universities.

SEIU Local 73 Field Organizer Ricky Baldwin said that the negotiations are taking longer than he has seen at other institutions where he has been a part of first time contract negotiations.

Lazaroff said that the no strike clause of the contract was a particular sticking point. Baldwin said they have spent more time on the one clause than on all the other no strike clauses he has negotiated. The school administration says on its negotiations site that its proposals have been consistent with its other large bargaining agreements and at other public universities in Illinois.

Lazaroff and Baldwin worry that the language proposed could lead to potential disciplinary action against SEIU Local 73 members who express support for other unions taking legal collective action.

“These are legally protected rights (…) that ISU is demanding in union negotiations we give up,” Baldwin said.

ISU maintains that its proposed clause is in line with other union contracts and the First Amendment. Language in the existing contracts varies. Contracts with the police collective bargaining agreements include provisions against strikes, as they would threaten the safety of the university. Some other contracts, such as with the carpenters and pipe trades workers, include no strikes clauses which prevent strikes specifically during the term of the agreement, as the agreement includes processes for resolving disputes.

Yet other contracts, such as those with the non-tenure track faculty and with clerical workers, include language that the unions and their members will not encourage any collective actions which interfere with University operations.

Lazaroff worries that the language could be applied to things like posting on Facebook in support of collective action by another union on campus.

“They’re basically asking us to bargain away our free speech rights,” he said.

There is at least one more bargaining session before the strike vote. Both negotiating teams and the federal mediator will meet again on Sept. 28. The union plans to continue with actions like picketing and teach ins in that time.

ISU needs to confront the problems faced by the graduate teaching assistants, Lazaroff said.

“Or we’re going to show them ISU works because we do,” he said.

