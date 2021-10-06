Watch now: ISU graduate workers bargaining team endorses contract

NORMAL — The bargaining team for the Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University is supporting a yes vote on the last proposed contract from the school.

Voting to either ratify the contract or strike started Monday and ends Sunday. The union formed in 2018 and is part of Service Employees International Union Local 73. There have been delays and breaks from negotiations due to the pandemic and summer breaks.

If the proposed contract is ratified, it would be in place for this school year and the 2022-23 school year. Negotiations for the next contract could start as soon as next summer.

For bargaining team member Steven Lazaroff, the two-year term of the contract was really a selling point that convinced him to support ratification. The school had earlier sought a longer contract, it says to provide greater stability for students and employees.

The school agreeing to a two-year contract means the union’s efforts can really be ongoing, Lazaroff said.

“It shows how much ISU wants this to be done,” he said.

The university has called the latest proposal its "Last, Best and Final offer" and said on its negotiations update site that the offer shows significant movement from the university.

For Ismail Cem Addemir, the contract would provide important first steps for future bargaining, and solid gains for the graduate workers in the bargaining unit.

“This is one of those necessary first-step processes that we can build on,” he said.

The stipend increase is a major gain, Addemir said. The minimum stipend would increase to $1,200 a month for master’s students and $1,300 a month for PhD students, retroactive to Aug. 1 of this year. Those minimums would go up by $100 for the 2022-23 school year.

More than half of those bargaining received the minimum stipend, Lazaroff said. The minimums are increasing by around 25%. Graduate workers making more than the minimum will receive a 3% raise this year and a 2% raise next year under the proposed contract.

The vote is being done through the Simply Voting, an online secret ballot system. The system previously was used for the union’s strike authorization vote in the spring, said Ricky Baldwin, a field organizer with Local 73. It was also used in Local 73’s Cook County strike this summer, which saw thousands of county employees take to the picket lines after contract negotiations failed.

Even if ratified, this first contract does not solve the root problems the union was created to address, Lazaroff and Addemir said.

“This contract doesn’t end ISU’s poverty wages,” Lazaroff said.

There are other financial compensations included as well. The school has agreed to a full tuition waiver for all graduate teaching assistants, regardless of work hours. ISU also offered a 10% waiver on mandatory student fees and a reimbursement on the Student Health Insurance Fee for all graduate teaching assistants. Combined, those amount to around 30% of all student fees.

The school has also agreed to the union’s proposed no-strike language. Lazaroff and others in the union had earlier expressed worries about past proposed no-strike clauses offered by the university, saying they limited the graduate workers' free speech and opened them to potential discipline for voicing support for other strikes, even if those strikes were legal.

In the FAQ section of its negotiations website, the school says its proposed clause does not violate graduate workers’ free speech. No strike provisions are required by law, and the university's existing contracts vary in language, including some with wording against support for other strikes which interfere with university operations.

Addemir and Lazaroff are also participating in a hunger strike, which started last week and has no end date set yet. The union has another picket planned for Thursday. They acknowledged that people might be confused about why they are continuing actions like the pickets and the hunger strike despite recommending approving the contract.

“This doesn’t stop with one contract,” Lazaroff said.

The union has goals beyond just a single contract, he said. Ultimately they hope to radically change how ISU works so that labor conditions are effectively governed by the workers themselves. That includes continuing to fight for better contracts and cooperation with other unions on campus.

For Addemir, continuing the pickets is also part of asserting the rights of the union and the graduate workers. It is important to make the university uncomfortable with it, because that is the point where free speech rights matter, he said.

Only union members are able to vote, so the union is encouraging those members of the bargaining unit who have not yet joined to do so to vote. One thing the organizers have been emphasizing is that this vote has a direct impact on the people voting, Lazaroff said.

The ballot is a simple yes or no question on ratifying the contract. A yes vote is for ratifying the contract, while a no vote is for a strike. Due to a 10-day delay after an intent to strike is filed, the soonest a strike could happen is late October.

“The vote will be a lever on the contract, not for someone else to vote, but for you,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.