Watch now: ISU graduate workers approve first contract

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union has voted to approve its first contract with the university. The union, as is normal, has declined to release exact vote numbers.

The contract covers about 400 graduate teaching assistants. The union is part of Service Employees International Union Local 73, which covers government employees throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana, including some faculty at University of Chicago and Loyola University.

Union members employed by Cook County led a prominent strike over the summer.

The ISU Graduate Workers Union voted to form in the fall of 2018. Negotiations in its first contract with the university began in October 2019. There have been breaks during the start of the pandemic, with meetings restarting via Zoom in May 2020. At the union’s request, negotiations were put on hold during the summer of 2021.

Negotiation sessions began including a federal mediator in January 2021. In April the union held, and passed, a strike authorization vote with 98% voting in favor of the authorization, which allowed the bargaining team to call a strike vote. Soon after negotiations restarted this fall, the union announced a plan on its Facebook page which included a strike vote starting Oct. 4.

Following the university's final proposal, delivered Sept. 28, the vote shifted to be between ratifying the contract or striking. The union’s bargaining team endorsed the proposed contract the week after it was presented.

The vote had originally been scheduled to last from Oct. 4 to 10. However, technical difficulties for some members led the union to extend voting, said Local 73 field organizer Ricky Baldwin.

As of now, only graduate teaching assistants are in the union. However, organizers hope to expand it to other graduate workers as well, such as graduate research assistants and graduate assistants, said union member Steven Lazaroff.

"That's part of what our name reflects," he said.

The current members are proud of achieving the contract and of all the work that has gone into the union over the past three years, Lazaroff said. Many members worked toward a contract they knew they would never benefit from because they would graduate.

The union has been holding pickets and unannounced demonstrations, all featuring a banner reading “ISU Pays Poverty Wages.” Union members also hung the banner during ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy’s State of the University address. Six members went on a hunger strike before and during the voting. The hunger strike ended Friday, Lazaroff said.

Lazaroff and Ismail Cem Addemir, both part of the bargaining team, previously told The Pantagraph they were recommending members ratify the contract but that it does not fully address the concerns union members have, including wages. However, the contract gives members important immediate gains, they said. That includes an immediate stipend increase, retroactive to Aug. 1. More than half of members will see a raise of around 25%, Lazaroff said.

Other clauses include a 100% tuition waiver and relief on about 30% of student fees.

The contract covers the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Negotiations on the next contract could begin as early as the summer of 2022.

"I believe that we are going to be looking at some pretty serious benchmarks," Lazaroff said.

He hopes that includes basing pay off of half-time employment. The workers are also putting in labor for the university while doing things like research because ISU will eventually benefit from having its name attached to that, he said.

In its announcement, the union thanked the AFSCME units on campus for their support during the bargaining process, as well as the individual faculty and undergraduate students who had helped and supported the graduate workers. The graduate workers want to support them as well in their negotiations and advocate for and with historically marginalized groups on campus, like Indigenous students and Black students.

"We're going to be out there supporting them," Lazaroff said.

He expects it will be a couple weeks before proofing and signing the contract is officially finished. The contract went into effect with ratification on Friday.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

