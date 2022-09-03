Watch now: ISU grad student helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — One Illinois State University graduate student had a different summer vacation than most: He traveled to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Jeff Walsh is a second-year student in the Applied Community and Economic Development program at ISU’s Stevenson Center. He was in Warsaw, Poland, from June 6 through Aug. 5 while working with UNICEF, the Polish Red Cross and a refugee center there.

090422-blm-loc-1volunteer

Jeff Walsh, in a Red Cross shirt and Peace Corps hat, stands next to a humanitarian aid design while volunteering in Poland this past summer. 

With the Red Cross he worked in a cash center, distributing funds to refugee families. His UNICEF position was as a teacher, and then he helped out in various ways with the refugee center, largely on weekends.

“In a labor of love way, you were never really off the clock,” he said.

He had been a UN volunteer before, as a virtual volunteer working with a school in Kenya. He was also familiar with the Red Cross through his time as an Army medic. He retired from the military in 2005.

Those past experiences were useful as he organized his own volunteer activities in Poland. He also handled his own accommodations.

Walsh’s experiences, including his willingness to go to Poland without established contacts there, have impressed his professors back at ISU.

“It was amazing to me. He just went,” said Frank Beck, director of the Stevenson Center.

Walsh’s time in Poland came during what he described as the second wave of the crisis, after the initial exodus in which 2 million people left Ukraine in less than two weeks.

The refugee camp had grown to be able to provide a wide array of services, including places where people could look for jobs. Many who were there were heading to other places.

090422-blm-loc-2volunteer

Jeff Walsh, far right, poses with other Polish Red Cross volunteers while working with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw this past summer. 

“It’s more of a way station and not a camp; there were 2,000 to 4,000 refugees there,” Walsh said.

The refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the largest in Europe since World War II with more than 7 million refugees total, including more than 1.3 million who are in Poland as of this week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports.

“Once they get to Poland, a lot stay, lots go to points beyond,” Walsh said.

As a sociologist, Beck is not surprised by the mass migration, though it is still “disconcerting,” he said.

“No surprise that a war would lead to people moving,” he said.

Beck is also not surprised that the crisis has received increased media and public attention in the United States compared to other ongoing crises in Africa and Asia.

090422-blm-loc-3volunteer

Jeff Walsh's Polish Red Cross nametag identified him as an English speaker while he worked with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. 

“I also think it has received a lot of attention because it is in Europe,” he said. “(…) The people who are displaced are like you and me (white), so I think that’s playing a role in people’s response to this.”

At 59, Walsh is older than most of his fellow students in the ACED program. He brings a lot of real world experience to the program, too, including eight years as a medic in the Army, and time in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps and teaching English abroad. The ACED program at ISU caters to students with experience in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps or other service organizations, but Walsh's background stands out. 

“In Jeff’s case, his resume carries the day. It tells one that he’s interested in this as a career,” Beck said.

Walsh's background has been helpful to the students he interacts with at ISU, Beck said. That includes working as a teaching assistant for undergraduate classes.

“There’s a lot of weight, a lot of power, with the wealth of experience that they do and then share it with undergraduates,” Beck said.

090422-blm-loc-4volunteer

Jeff Walsh wears an Illinois State University shirt, a Ukraine hat and pins for Poland and Ukraine while working as a volunteer with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland, this past summer. 

While in the Peace Corps, Walsh served as a teacher in South Africa. His AmeriCorps experience was in Great Falls, Montana, where he worked with veterans, including in finding medical care. He had also served in Thailand, where he taught Thai and Burmese refugees after the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

Being in Poland gave him a better understanding of the Ukrainian people, he said.

“I don’t think you can know what a country is like, or its people, until you go there,” he said.

While he was not in Ukraine itself, he worked constantly with Ukrainians. Their attitude toward the war stood out to him, as he never saw anyone show public signs of distress.

“I guess the best description: stoic and optimistic,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

