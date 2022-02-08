Watch now: ISU fellows hope to stir student engagement

NORMAL — Illinois State University’s Center for Civic Engagement is starting 2022 off by inaugurating three new fellow positions exploring digital literacy and electoral engagement. The fellows will explore topics like misinformation and student voting.

As the first people to do the fellowships, this year’s cohort has a lot of flexibility in what it will look like, said Civic and Digital Literacy Fellow and Professor Joseph Zompetti. His broad goal is to improve digital literacy among students and the wider community, to help them recognize misinformation that has become common online.

“Really it's relatively easy to manipulate digital sources to make them appear legitimate,” he said.

While some students have self-reported that they do not consume news, those who do mostly get their news from social media, Zompetti said. Today, that is mostly through Instagram, Twitter and now TikTok.

“TikTok just appeared almost overnight as a news source,” he said.

This is the first fellowship or similar experience that sophomore Michael Severino has had the opportunity to do.

“This is a very new and exciting atmosphere for me,” he said.

Severino is a math education major, but is minoring in civic engagement and responsibility and in women’s gender and sexuality studies. He thinks the minors are important to improve his experience in being engaged with diverse students and modeling being an active part of his community.

Zompetti and Severino will be working together for their fellowships. They are still deciding what that will look like, but are considering attending conferences and setting up chances for students and the community to learn more about digital literacy and how misinformation is spread, Zompetti said.

Associate Professor Meghan Leonard is the Electoral Engagement Fellow. The midterm elections later this year make it important to make sure students know how to vote, she said.

“I wanted to really engage with this, particularly for that reason, to get students to understand that midterm elections are important,” she said.

Students want to be engaged, she said, but the process of registering to vote can be complicated for those attending school away from home. Students often have to decide where they want to vote — either where they live during breaks or in Bloomington-Normal.

“We know that young people are engaged (…) on ISU’s campus there’s a ton of student activism, so we know they care,” Leonard said.

As part of the fellowship, she hopes to do community talks about voting rights and voting suppression. Part of the reason she wants to get more active in promoting electoral engagement is because of recent trends toward voter suppression and dangers to American democracy, she said.

The Center for Civic Engagement and the fellowships grew out of ISU’s longtime involvement with the American Democracy Project, said Center Director Katy Strzepak. A recent grant made the fellowships possible, and they include a stipend for the fellows, along with help from the center’s resources.

One of the big advantages to working with the center is the connections it brings, Zompetti said. It can be difficult to connect to people who want to learn more about digital literacy, he said, and he hopes to use the center's connections for things like working with student groups or presenting to classes beyond the School of Communication.

“We are really lucky at ISU because our office gets to be the connector,” Strzepak said.

Severino is also a resident assistant, something that brings more connections to the table, Zompetti said. They are thinking about ways to help RAs think about and address digital literacy.

“That’s exactly the type of thing I was thinking about, but I wasn’t able to concretize it,” Zompetti said.

University students do not always know the process behind news stories, he said, or how that process can be used to make a non-legitimate news story look real. They tend to believe the stories they are seeing are real.

“That’s the No. 1 hurdle, to challenge them, to encourage them not to take everything at face value,” Zompetti said.

That can be difficult to get them to do, though, because it involves more work on their part, like reading multiple sources and digging beyond the headline and first few paragraphs, he said.

The Center for Civic Engagement helps students learn how to get involved in the community, including through voting, philanthropy, volunteering, social entrepreneurship and activism, Strzepak said. It takes a non-partisan approach while looking to provide students the tools they need to be engaged residents.

“We just want to show students how to participate and how to assess the many different forms of information (they see in that process),” she said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240.

