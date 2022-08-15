Watch now: ISU board takes real estate actions, hears good news on enrollment

NORMAL — Illinois State University is moving forward on purchasing new buildings adjacent to campus and on leasing space to expand its nursing program to Springfield.

The university's board of trustees took the actions at its meeting Monday.

Illinois State plans to sublease a 9,900-square-foot facility from Memorial Health Systems in Springfield. A donation from Memorial Health will cover the entire cost of the sublease as well as most operating costs, as long as enrollment goals are met.

The space will be used as an additional space for the Mennonite College of Nursing by providing a place for upper-level undergraduate students to complete their nursing degrees in Springfield. The lease runs for five years, with the option of extending for another five years.

Both Memorial Health and MCN hope this will help address the regional nursing shortage.

University leaders believe the new facility will appeal to transfer students, Mennonite College of Nursing Dean Judy Neubrander told the board. The college has 250 to 300 transfer applicants each year and room for less than 50 of them.

“We think there’ll be opportunities that students will be willing to complete their education at the Springfield location,” she said.

The university is also building new simulation labs at the Normal campus for MCN to use.

Neubrander said MCN will be recruiting in the Springfield area and working with community college partners for transfer students.

Raab Road

The approved real estate purchase is for 715 and 755 W. Raab Road in Normal. The properties are the former Lincoln College campus in Normal, along with the adjacent building leased by Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

The ISU Board of Trustees approved spending up to $4.1 million, along with closing and associated costs.

The owner wanted to sell the Tricoci building as well as the Lincoln College building, said Dan Stephens, vice president for finance and planning.

There were several other organizations interested in leasing the space but the owner preferred selling, Stephens said. He said he thought the price was good for the properties.

The former Lincoln College building will provide space for offices and personnel moving from the John Green building, which is being renovated to hold the new College of Engineering.

Online McLean County records list the properties as being owned by 715-755 Raab Road LLC, with a business address listed in Champaign. Property records show the corporation purchased the property from Lincoln College in 2018 for $4.7 million. The LLC also owns adjacent apartments that the university does not plan to purchase.

Lincoln College continued to operate a secondary campus in Bloomington-Normal at the 715 Raab Road building until the college closed in May. The main campus was located in Lincoln.

Board documents show that Tricoci’s lease runs through October 2024, with an option to extend through October 2027.

Funding for the purchase is coming from parking division reserves and general revenue reserves, at $1.1 million and $3 million, respectively.

Other business

Monday was also the first day of move-in for the 2022-23 school year. President Terri Goss Kinzy told the board that deposits for first-time-in-college students, largely freshmen, are up 20% from where they at this point last year. The university will not have official enrollment numbers until after the 10th day of classes.

One number Kinzy will be watching is the number of freshman students coming to ISU straight out of high school versus those coming after a gap year, she told The Pantagraph after the meeting. The adoption of the Common App for all public universities in the state also increased ISU’s visibility, she said.

“At this time, total enrollment is predicted to have rebounded from last fall, at around 20,500 or so, and retention numbers look to be on par with last year,” Kinzy said.

Other action items included approving the relocation of WGLT to the Vidette building, at an expected cost of $650,000.

The board also heard a first reading of a new policy that would redefine a quorum from five members to a simple majority of the current board. The current definition assumes the board will always have eight members, its statutory size, but its actual membership varies. Monday's meeting had been rescheduled from July 22, when the meeting was canceled because of an expected lack of quorum.

Chair Mary Ann Louderback and Secretary Kathryn Bohn were both re-elected to their officer positions.