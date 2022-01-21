Watch now: In-person classes still worry some Illinois State students

NORMAL — Illinois State University reiterated its intention to resume in-person classes next week, but not all students are looking forward to being back in classrooms.

Junior communications major Jac Wills said the classes she is most concerned about were moved online, but she is still concerned for other people on campus. She worries it will put students into a position of having to decide if they feel safe going to class.

“It’s not an easy decision, I don’t think (it is) for anyone,” she said.

Wills and others have created a letter asking ISU to stay on remote learning until COVID cases are back to where they were in the fall, when, after an initial increase, campus was often reporting single digits of new cases a day. In contrast, Jan. 4 of this year saw the largest number of new cases so far this school year — 160 — as employees returned to campus.

The letter had more than 650 signatures as of mid-day Thursday, Wills said. The majority of those are from students, but faculty, staff and community members have also signed.

The university’s COVID update on Friday said it still intends to resume in-person instruction on Monday, although not all classes will be in person. Students and employees can also receive free KN95 masks, two per person, from the school. Distribution started on Tuesday.

In December, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy announced the first two weeks of this semester would use remote instruction, in response to rising COVID cases in the community.

University spokesperson Eric Jome said ISU believes those two weeks helped by giving students and employees more time to be tested during the initial surge of cases as the omicron variant spread. The university is also requiring campus community members to test negative before returning to campus, or finish isolating if they tested positive.

“We understand people’s concerns about things,” Jome said.

Still, administration feels the procedures in place will allow a safe return, he said.

But Wills is not sure just having the procedures is enough. During the fall semester, she was worried by inconsistent enforcement.

“We already have all these concerns about how in person wasn’t safe before this spike,” she said.

As of Thursday, there had been 248 positive cases from on-campus testing in the past seven days. That accounts for just under 15% of the total cases since the start of the 2021-22 school year. There were 58 new cases reported Thursday.

At ISU, 97% of employees and 78% of students are vaccinated. The student number includes 90% of students who live on campus.

Graduate student and teaching assistant Steven Lazaroff said conditions have not changed enough to make it safe to return to in-person classes. As one of the people circulating the letter, he is not surprised to see students taking the lead with signing it.

“If we look at who has been driving COVID-safe re-openings, it’s been unions (… and) it’s been primarily students,” he said.

As a graduate teaching assistant, he has asked for, and received, larger classrooms for the classes he will be teaching, so as to make distancing easier. His preference would be for teaching in-person, he said, but not if he and his students do not feel safe doing so.

A safe reopening would make clear that the priority is on keeping students and employees safe during the pandemic, said junior Doniven Hill-Bush.

“We have to focus not on how this individually affects us, but how it affects (the wider community),” he said.

The students acknowledged that some may feel remote learning is not getting the “bang for their buck." While they agree, they say the safety of the campus community should come first.

“(The safety of the community) matters more to me than enjoying class more,” Wills said.

Hill-Bush is also concerned that the rush to return to in-person classes will end up meaning ISU has to go back to remote learning later in the semester.

“We’re basically asking for the same thing to happen again,” he said.

At nearby Illinois Wesleyan University, students started the semester with in-person classes. Its baseline testing as students returned to campus saw 100 new cases. Another 55 cases have been identified since Jan. 7, with active cases down to 21 as of Thursday.

Lincoln College delayed the start of spring semester by a week in response to the surge in cases. Traditional courses resumed in-person this week. Lincoln had not yet released COVID statistics for this week as of Friday afternoon.

Eureka College did not use remote learning or extend winter break. It has reported four positive cases on campus since the start of the semester, and another 38 off campus.

ISU continues to monitor the situation and the numbers closely, Jome said. As administrators expected, there was a spike in cases as people started testing to return to campus, but they hope that having that testing in place and having people who test positive isolate will help prevent further spread as classes start.

“If something does have to change, we will communicate that out in a timely fashion,” Jome said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

