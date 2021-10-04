Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan University announces new building to house Petrick Idea Center

BLOOMINGTON — If all goes well, work on The Petrick Idea Center building at Illinois Wesleyan University could start next year, but inaugural director John Quarton hopes to start providing resources for students to express their creativity well before the building is finished.

IWU announced The Petrick Idea Center to the public on Monday, after a private announcement at the President’s Homecoming Reception on Friday.

Quarton started at Wesleyan earlier this school year after retiring from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where he worked in an office similar to what the Petrick Idea Center will be. Before UIUC he worked for 25 years at State Farm. He spent just 59 days retired, he said.

The center builds on existing trends at the university toward more hand-on and student-directed learning, Quarton said.

“This is all centered around students finding their own passion,” he said.

Sophomore business major Anna McBride is on a planning committee that started meeting in December.

The center will provide space and technology for student projects and collaboration, she said. That includes resources commonly found in maker spaces and spread across college campuses, like computers with graphic design software.

McBride and Quarton want the center to beyond that as well. McBride wants the final design to include plenty of outdoor space and Quarton would like a stage and piano included as well. Every discipline and every student should feel welcome at the center, he said.

The center could be an important place for students who are not involved in the fine arts programs or other traditionally creative fields to have a place to show their creativity, McBride said.

“(It should be) a place for students who don’t have access to a creative side (….) they can enter into that in a safe space,” she said.

Along with the public part of the new building, it will also have a residential dorm section.

Rather than just being additional housing, the dorms will be an integral part of the center, Quarton said. Ideally students who use the center regularly will live there.

Students are excited for a new building on campus, McBride said. It will be the first new building on campus since State Farm Hall was built in 2013 and is expected to be about the same size as that building, at around 50,000 square feet.

The center is named after Dave and Ellen Petrick, who graduated from IWU in 1967 and 1968 respectively. They have promised to give the leading donation on the building. Marc Talluto, a 1994 graduate, and his wife Noel Talluto have also promised to give a significant donation to the building. The goal is to have the building entirely donor funded.

The final cost is not yet known, Quarton said. It will largely depend on the design phase which the school is getting ready to start, as well as donor willingness.

“Some donors are already allowing us to dream huge,” he said.

McBride and Quarton said that while no designs have really been started yet, they expect it will be a modern building with a lot of windows. Yazdani Studio, which specializes in modern and experimental designs, has been working with the planning committee.

Right now, the building is expected to be put somewhere in the school’s quad, either in the northeast or the southwest corner. Placing it on the quad is important so that it can really become an integral part of campus and the wider Bloomington-Normal community, Quarton said. The locations emphasize the interdisciplinary nature of the center.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

