Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan students kick off Earth Week with Constitution Trail cleanup

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of Illinois Wesleyan University students were busy on Sunday tidying up the Illinois Central Branch of the Constitution Trail in the Twin Cities.

At least 40 students convened at the start of the event, which was organized by IWU’s Student Senate Sustainability Committee to celebrate Earth Week.

IWU junior Mishwa Bhavsar, also sustainability commissioner for the Student Senate, told The Pantagraph on Sunday that they’re always involved on campus but they never go out into the community.

“We really want to give back to the community,” the computer science major said. She added while originally from India, she lived in Montana for two years and did national trails preservation work.

“That’s how I am really involved in nature,” said Bhavsar.

She also said nature brings people joy, and the group wanted to do something to relieve stress since finals are approaching.

Zehra Bakirdan, IWU Student Senate president, and a junior in elementary education, said the turnout was phenomenal. She said the trails didn’t seem that dirty at first, but they were able to find much to pick up.

At least two Greek organizations from IWU made a showing at the cleanup: Alpha Gamma Delta and Theta Chi.

Anna McBride, sorority president for Alpha Gamma Delta, said part of their sorority is about serving the community. She added that they also volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank, and have written cards for frontline workers, done canned food drives, and served at events like the campus drag show.

“We just love being out here,” she said, adding they’re thankful the students helped make the event happen.

IWU freshman Treyson Bixby said he likes the trail, and everyone involved in the cleanup just wants to give back to the community.

“Also, it’s just kind of fun to be out here with all the guys,” the business major in Theta Chi said.

Mustafa Bakirdan said there are a lot of things they can do in Greek life. Cleaning up the trail is one, and volunteering at Midwest Food Bank is another.

“(We're) not necessarily just helping the community, but helping them in ways that will impact others as well,” he said.

Zay Crews, majoring in computer science, was one of the last students to leave the event. He said it feels like something he’s put off for a while.

Crews said he’ll see things that need cleaning at the bottom of the trail embankments, but “I’m always headed somewhere.”

Having a dedicated time and resources to get the work done makes it easier, he said.

Students Meredith Fraker and Alex Fedorets hung around until the end as well, and had filled up a trash bag.

Fraker hopes their efforts will inspire others to also give back.

Fedorets said: “A lot of people just don’t care. Then they see someone start to do something, it will encourage someone and then it’s like a circle. It keeps going.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

