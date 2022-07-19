 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan students featured on 'The College Tour'

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is seizing the chance to highlight its students on a national scale as the "The College Tour" television show visits the campus this week. 

“We knew it was a great opportunity; we wanted to make the most of it,” said Andy Kreiss, the school’s director of marketing. 

072022-blm-loc-1tour

Alex Boylan, "The College Tour" executive producer and host, practices for a take while filming on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus on Tuesday. 

The series is carried on Amazon Prime, online at thecollegetour.com and as an individual app for phones and smart TVs. The show will feature 10 IWU students, talking about their experiences at the school.

Alex Boylan, an "Amazing Race" winner and TV personality, is the executive producer and host. He was inspired to create the show after finances kept his niece from being able to visit all the colleges she was interested in, he said. That start for the show sets it apart from the other shows he’s worked on.

072022-blm-loc-2tour

The crew from The College Tour and Illinois Wesleyan University pose after filming on IWU's campus on Tuesday. 
Watch now: New ISU Dean of Education seeks values-driven program

“This really developed from a problem that we went through personally,” Boylan said.

He hopes it can also help improve access to higher education for students.

Boylan himself attended Jacksonville University and describe it and IWU as a “small university doing amazingly big things.”

The show has previously featured Illinois State University. Filming for that episode was earlier this spring and the episode is now available online. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was featured in the first season of the show.

072022-blm-loc-3tour

Andy Kreiss, IWU's director of marketing, talks with The College Tour's Alex Boylan during filming on campus on Tuesday. 
Watch now: ISU president settled, forward-looking after first year

Students can apply to be one of the people interviewed for the show. "The College Tour" generally visits a school after the institution contacts the show. Boylan said that he works with staff from the college to craft the episode that works for them and highlights what makes the school unique.

072022-blm-loc-4tour

Alex Boylan films The College Tour in front of an Illinois Wesleyan University sign on campus on Tuesday. 

The show starts talking with the university about two months ahead of visiting, and then films on campus for a week, Boylan said. It then takes another two or three months before the episode is ready.

Kreiss said that he was impressed with the collaboration between The College Tour’s team and the IWU team in creating the episode.

“The collaboration between us and them was joyful,” he said.

072022-blm-loc-5tour

The College Tour films on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus on Tuesday. 

The students write the first drafts of what they say, Boylan said. Kreiss said that he and IWU Director of Communications Ann Aubry each took five students to write intros and outros for Boylan to say.

“We wanted to honor our students’ words and we wanted to shape the story of this great school,” Kreiss said.

Watch now: Volunteers aim to pack 4,000 backpacks for Bloomington-Normal students

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox surge prompts growing demand for vaccine, testing in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News