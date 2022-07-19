Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan students featured on 'The College Tour'

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is seizing the chance to highlight its students on a national scale as the "The College Tour" television show visits the campus this week.

“We knew it was a great opportunity; we wanted to make the most of it,” said Andy Kreiss, the school’s director of marketing.

The series is carried on Amazon Prime, online at thecollegetour.com and as an individual app for phones and smart TVs. The show will feature 10 IWU students, talking about their experiences at the school.

Alex Boylan, an "Amazing Race" winner and TV personality, is the executive producer and host. He was inspired to create the show after finances kept his niece from being able to visit all the colleges she was interested in, he said. That start for the show sets it apart from the other shows he’s worked on.

“This really developed from a problem that we went through personally,” Boylan said.

He hopes it can also help improve access to higher education for students.

Boylan himself attended Jacksonville University and describe it and IWU as a “small university doing amazingly big things.”

The show has previously featured Illinois State University. Filming for that episode was earlier this spring and the episode is now available online. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was featured in the first season of the show.

Students can apply to be one of the people interviewed for the show. "The College Tour" generally visits a school after the institution contacts the show. Boylan said that he works with staff from the college to craft the episode that works for them and highlights what makes the school unique.

The show starts talking with the university about two months ahead of visiting, and then films on campus for a week, Boylan said. It then takes another two or three months before the episode is ready.

Kreiss said that he was impressed with the collaboration between The College Tour’s team and the IWU team in creating the episode.

“The collaboration between us and them was joyful,” he said.

The students write the first drafts of what they say, Boylan said. Kreiss said that he and IWU Director of Communications Ann Aubry each took five students to write intros and outros for Boylan to say.

“We wanted to honor our students’ words and we wanted to shape the story of this great school,” Kreiss said.