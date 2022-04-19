Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan staff have high hopes for annual fundraising day

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University leaders hoped an annual fundraising campaign on Tuesday would bring in more than $2 million, helped by the promise of $1 million in matching funds.

Other donors during the annual All in for Wesleyan fundraiser would need to contribute $1.25 million to trigger the matching funds, which came from an anonymous alumnus.

The donation makes a real different for the IWU community and for the other donors to be able to increase the impact of their donations, IWU President Georgia Nugent said.

Alumni and community support makes a lot of the Wesleyan experience possible, freshman Joelle McMillan said. The environmental studies and physics major also plays on the golf team and said that a lot of the team's expenses, including travel, are covered by alumni support.

“It’s great to have that support (and to know) we’ll have that support for future years,” she said.

Donors can specify what they want their donations to go towards or make unrestricted donations, Nugent said. Single-day fundraisers like All In for Wesleyan are fairly new to the higher education scene.

“We’re really thrilled with the ways ours has grown,” Nugent said.

Last year, a similar anonymous donation of $1 million in matching funds helped the university raise more than $2.5 million. The fundraiser set a record for Wesleyan.

Along with the monetary goals, the organizers also hoped to bring in donations from 3,500 people on Tuesday, said Val Hawkins, director of annual giving. This year’s theme, “Always a Titan,” is meant to highlight the lasting connection alumni and friends of the university have with the school.

“It’s really a day to re-engage folks with the university and ultimately ask for that donation,” she said.

Around a quarter of IWU’s donors give during the annual event, Nugent said.

“It’s a day when all over the country folks connected with IWU (…) think about their ties to the university,” she said.

There are some other challenges as well. Byron Tucci, a 1966 graduate, is giving a dollar for dollar match up to $150,000 total for the McLean County Scholarship Guarantee, which gives students graduating from McLean County high schools who are accepted to IWU at least $30,000 in total scholarships.

Carol Willis, a 1968 graduate, is honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a $100,000 dollar for dollar challenge that will go towards empowering women at the university, including through scholarships.

Other challenges are listed on the All In for Wesleyan website at advance.iwu.edu/portal/all-in.

There are also events for students throughout the day, including donut and toast stations Tuesday morning. The events help students learn about the importance alumni and community donations make for IWU, Hawkins said.

“It’s really to start building awareness of our large donor base and all they do to support our current students,” she said.

The annual campaign kicked off midnight on Tuesday and goes through midnight Wednesday. Totals were not available at press time on Tuesday. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, just under $450,000 had been raise with 1427 individual donors.

This article will be updated with the total amount raised when it is available.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

