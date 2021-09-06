Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan president cautious, hopeful as school year begins

BLOOMINGTON — COVID has caused a lot of "hurry up and wait" for colleges and universities, but Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent said she is excited by many of the new programs the school has underway.

Having all students back on campus is already bringing a big change for the college and a new energy, Nugent said. While many students were on campus last year, most classes were still online.

“You didn’t perceive the same life on campus because a lot was virtual, so people were much more in their rooms on Zoom,” she said about last year.

Nugent started in the summer of 2019 as an interim president and was hired to the permanent position that November. She was able to visit two alumni events, and then college had to change fundamentally in response to the pandemic.

Things are still slightly off, Nugent said, as the pandemic continues. IWU has had to adapt its approach to classes already this fall, after having more than 80 people test positive in the first two weeks of classes, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3. The school is monitoring for two weeks, while asking professors to increase social distancing in their classrooms and move classes online if that is not possible. Administrators will reassess after two weeks.

The school is also having to take a "wait and see" approach for events like homecoming, Nugent said. She is worried about the effect Labor Day weekend might have on transmission of the virus.

Despite the uncertainties and continued restrictions brought by the pandemic, the school does have some new opportunities it plans to roll out this year, Nugent said. That includes naming an inaugural director for the IDEA Center, as well as beginning planning for a new building to house the center. The new center is meant to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students, Nugent said.

The school has also been renovating the first floor of the Ames Library to create the Center for Engaged Learning, a result of student surveys which showed interest in having a more centralized location for resources like tutoring and writing help.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The idea is really to create for the student a kind of one-stop shopping, that those things that are extracurricular possibilities, academic support possibilities, you’ll just know that you can go to the Center for Engaged Learning and you’ll be able to access everything right there,” Nugent said.

One program that is not new but that seems to be showing results, and which Nugent expects will have a continued impact, is a set of scholarships funded by the Illinois Wesleyan Associates, a booster group of alumni and local businesspeople. The fund allows IWU to give $30,000 a year to all students who graduate from McLean County high schools and who qualify for admission. The school has seen a significant increase in local students, though exact numbers will not be available until mid-September, after the university’s census day on Sept. 13.

Broader trends, too, are bringing changes to IWU this year, Nugent said. The school is joining a consortium of around 100 liberal arts colleges to provide additional online courses that can supplement a liberal arts education and prepare students for more specific fields like accounting or supply chain logistics.

“Those seem unfamiliar to us (as a liberal arts school), but as I say, they’re really stacked onto what is the liberal arts curriculum that we value so much,” Nugent said.

Wider partnerships are a newer development for small colleges, Nugent said. Around five years ago, schools started to reassess how partnerships could benefit students. At Wesleyan, that has included a new partnership with Heartland Community College to increase transfers, and Nugent hopes to pursue partnerships with other community colleges as well.

“That’s a big change; traditionally liberal arts colleges have not been welcoming to transfers, and that has really changed across the country, and that’s a good thing,” she said.

Nugent also believes there is a strong community of education in Bloomington-Normal. She anticipates more collaboration with Illinois State University in coming years as well.

“In the current higher education environment, it makes sense for there to be more collaboration and (…) less competition,” she said. “Now among these three entities, there isn’t exactly competition, because we’re such different types of institutions.”

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.