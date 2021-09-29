Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan opens academic support center

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is welcoming students who are looking for academic support to its new Center for Engaged Learning on the first floor of the Ames Library.

The redesigned space provides students with study and tutoring locations, along with easy access to support offices like the Writing Center and the Action Resource Center, which connects students to hands-on learning opportunities like volunteering in the community.

University Librarian Stephanie Davis-Kahl said the center fits naturally into the library’s mission as libraries continue to evolve. For instance, the main area of the CEL used to house academic journals.

“Things have really shifted because of how scholarly research is published and shared,” Davis-Kahl said while giving The Pantagraph a tour of the new space.

The Writing Center connects students with tutors who are nominated by faculty at the school. It is also available to help high school students with college application essays.

Davis-Kahl and other staff hope the CEL can be a safer and more convenient place for students to use, rather than using classrooms in academic buildings late at night.

The CEL is focused on bringing together the experiential learning components that complement the traditional academic side of the university, Davis-Kahl added.

Provost Mark Brodl said the CEL will help provide the academic foundation students need, while also supplementing classroom learning with experiential learning, so students know where to go for experiences like study abroad.

Academia as a whole is moving toward being more focused on student-generated learning, said President Georgia Nugent.

“This is a terrific support to that,” she said.

The idea for the CEL has been years in the making, but actual construction of the space started in early summer of this year, with new carpeting and paint across the entire first floor of the library.

“Once we made decisions, it all came together so quick,” Davis-Kahl said.

Flexibility for the space was a big focus in the design. There are a variety of seating options, including spaces for one-on-one tutoring and larger group areas with resources like whiteboards and TV screens. There are charging ports all over the space as well.

Seating can be rearranged with dividers or moved to fit the students’ needs, allowing them to create semi-private spaces as needed, or expand to work with larger groups.

“I don’t know how they’ll use it, because they’ll use it in so many different ways,” Davis-Kahl said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309) 820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

