Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan opens academic support center

The redesigned space provides students with study and tutoring locations, along with easy access to support offices like the Writing Center and the Action Resource Center, which connects students to hands-on learning opportunities like volunteering in the community.
University Librarian Stephanie Davis-Kahl said the center fits naturally into the library’s mission as libraries continue to evolve. For instance, the main area of the CEL used to house academic journals.
Provost Mark Brodl said the CEL will help provide the academic foundation students need, while also supplementing classroom learning with experiential learning, so students know where to go for experiences like study abroad.
Academia as a whole is moving toward being more focused on student-generated learning, said President Georgia Nugent.
“This is a terrific support to that,” she said.
The idea for the CEL has been years in the making, but actual construction of the space started in early summer of this year, with new carpeting and paint across the entire first floor of the library.
“Once we made decisions, it all came together so quick,” Davis-Kahl said.
Flexibility for the space was a big focus in the design. There are a variety of seating options, including spaces for one-on-one tutoring and larger group areas with resources like whiteboards and TV screens. There are charging ports all over the space as well.
IWU President Georgia Nugent speaks at the open house to launch the Center for Engaged Learning in the Ames Library on the Bloomington campus, while University Librarian Stephanie Davis-Kahl and Provost Mark Brodl look on.
Illinois Wesleyan University Librarian Stephanie Davis-Kahl points out some of the new features of the Center for Engaged Learning on Wednesday. She said she likes seeing students using the whiteboards that have been added to the first floor of the Ames Library.