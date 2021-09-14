Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan increases enrollment, doubles first gen freshmen

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University grew its enrollment by 1% this fall, including the most diverse freshman class in the school's history. The number of first generation students in the freshman class almost doubled.

Fall enrollment, counted Monday on the 15th day of classes, was 1,653 students, including 473 new students, according to data released Tuesday.

Enrollments in 2019 and 2020 were exactly the same at 1,636, although there was a 9% increase in new students in 2020, at 487 in total. That included 441 freshmen, just five students down from the 446 freshmen in 2019.

Total enrollment and freshmen enrollment is still down from 2018, when there were 1,693 students, including 540 freshmen. That year was an outlier, however, with 2017 and 2016 having numbers closer to the 2019 and 2020 numbers.

The incoming class includes 163 students of color and 113 first generation students, up from 131 students of color and 62 first generation students last year.

The two statistics are tied, Dean of Admissions Greg King said. The growth in first generation students is connected to the growth in diversity at the school, which has been a focus for the admissions office.

It is also part of a wider trend the country, King said, as an ever growing percentage of college aged students are people of color.

King attributed the overall growth during the pandemic to the dedication of the university employees.

"We have faculty and staff that are committed to finding a way," he said.

The school offered virtual visits, which included conversations with IWU faculty, students and staff, as well as a campus tour led by a Titan Ambassador, the admissions office's student workers.

The school has been seeing success with a scholarship program for McLean County high school graduates, President Georgia Nugent told The Pantagraph earlier this month, before the official count.

The program, funded by the Illinois Wesleyan Associates, guarantees $30,000 in scholarships for local students who are admitted. In 2020, the school had 58 new students from the county. That increased to 66 this year. Before the scholarship program existed, the school averaged 27 students a year from the county.

The 40 transfer students include five from Heartland Community College. The schools signed a guaranteed admissions agreement in March. King expects to see continued growth in transfers from Heartland, as students start to come into the community college already planning to transfer to IWU.

About half of transfers come from other four year schools and about half come from community colleges, King said. Heartland makes up the largest feeder.

"After that it's a lot of ones and twos (from each school)," he said.

Applications for fall 2022 are already starting to come in, especially from international students, King said. International students have faced a couple years of uncertainty due to travel restrictions.

"I think we'll have another year of application growth," he said.

