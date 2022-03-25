Watch now: Illinois State University union votes on strike authorization

NORMAL — Results are expected Monday of a strike authorization vote by Illinois State University building service workers, grounds maintenance laborers and campus dining employees.

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1110, which represents more than 300 workers, collected the votes on Friday, the latest development in contract negotiations that began in April 2021.

If the authorization vote passes, the union's bargaining committee must give the university and the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board 10 days notice before a work stoppage can begin, should they decide to strike, said Renee Nestler, AFSCME Council staff representative.

Eric Jome, director of media relations for ISU, did not answer specific questions posed by The Pantagraph on Friday but referred to a university statement outlining negotiation history and frequently asked questions about the bargaining process.

Wages are a major sticking point. The university said it has offered "significant" annual increases for all of Local 1110's employees, particularly those in lower pay grades. The university had issued a wage proposal March 2 that was countered by the union during a bargaining session Thursday; the university then replied with a revised wage proposal, and in a statement said it looks forward to the union's response.

Bargaining sessions are set to continue on Wednesday and Friday. If an agreement is not made by then, a federal mediator will step in with both parties’ consent, the university said.

Among the union workers who voted Friday was Tia Reece, a food service sanitation laborer who said her job is more than just sweeping floors and clearing dishes for students.

“We want them to be happy, we want them to have full bellies, we want them to do well at school,” Reece said, adding that she loves her job and wants to ensure students have an environment in which they can succeed.

But, she said, they’re also “horribly understaffed.” That sometimes means working overtime, or getting called in on one — or both — of their two days off. And that really stresses workers like Reece, “because we want things to be just so for the students,” she said.

To Reece, solving these issues starts with upping their pay. She said potential new hires won’t consider applying if they aren’t getting paid enough to support themselves and their families. “I think it goes from wages to being respected and valued for the work that we do on campus,” said Reece, who has worked on the campus for over 10 years.

She said they’ve lost employees to Rivian and to other better-paying employers. Another colleague left after starting their own business.

In its statement, the university said it was hopeful an agreement will be reached without a strike. Reece shares that view.

“We do not want to have to take this strike vote,” she said. “We definitely don't want to have to go out on strike. We want to be able to live and do well for our families.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

